The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation dismissed and disqualified for 15 years from holding public office Germán Torres Aguilar for having sexually abused one of his 13-year-old students when he worked as a physical education teacher at the Centro Social school in Yopal, Casanare.

The investigations carried out by the Public Ministry determined that the teacher led the 13-year-old girl, deceitfully and taking advantage of her superior status, to a room where sports equipment was kept to carry out the alleged abuse, which included touching according to what the victim said.

The case was reported to the Yopal Sectional Prosecutor’s Office, which in turn certified copies by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office to advance the corresponding disciplinary process.

Among the evidence that allowed this first instance decision to be reached were the images captured by one of the school’s surveillance cameras, where the teacher is seen entering the sports equipment room together with the student and leaving minutes later, after having perpetrated the abuse, on the same date and time that the reported events occurred.

Also taken into account, among many other pieces of evidence, was the testimony of the victimized minor and the statements of two other adolescent classmates who spoke with her minutes after the events occurred, found out what had happened and helped her communicate it to her friends. parents, who immediately informed the school directives and filed a complaint with the authorities.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

