Afternoon of Rai 1, Caterina Balivo in pole position. While George…

Caterina bailiff, Francesco Giorgino, Nunzia De Girolamo and Elisa Isoardi

For the afternoon of Rai 1 Caterina Balivo in pole position

Felix The Cat

The book of dreams as it was renamed on the upper floors of Rai, the famous “book of palimpsests”, is almost ready. Distracted only by the death of Silvio Berlusconi who emotionally involved the country and revolutionized programs, the top management of Viale Mazzini are completing the “boxes” to cover for the presentation on 7 July on Rai Pubblicità. The indication that comes from CEO Roberto Sergio, much appreciated in his first month of work by politics and the markets for balance, is to choose according to “competence” to combine “qualitel and auditel”, i.e. quality of programs and share.

And therefore, as an executive of the “Melonian new deal” anticipates to Affari, Caterina Balivo could be the secret card for the afternoon of Rai 1. Balivo is very close to the goal and only one overtaking at the photo finish of the very powerful Nunzia De Girolamo supported by her friend Giorgia Meloni and with a Pd husband from Elly Schlein (Francesco Boccia) could stop bailiff. Race for two between true Neapolitan women? A truly crucial position for the narration of the country, many chips were played and are being played on the afternoon of the first goal.

Let’s go over the history of the last few weeks. Initially it was the League, supported by Rai marketing, who indicated Monica Setta, long navigation journalist already tested by the successful day time on Rai 2 in 2010 with “The fact of the day” and from five years to “One morning in the family”. The League was also aiming for the Sect for Sunday in the range of Francesca Fialdini, now in its seventh Rai program (all still with good ratings). But the Sect slipped out declaring right to us at Affari his unavailability to take over from colleagues. “Rather than acquiring spaces” he says “I prefer to cultivate projects”.

