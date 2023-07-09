Home » Who is behind the company?
Who is behind the company?

Who is behind the company?

Xplain: Who is behind the small company with the great damage potential?

After the hacker attack on the previously little-known software company, sensitive federal data ended up on the dark web. As is now evident, the federal contracts were not only lucrative, but also dangerous.

The IT company Xplain served as a gateway for a hacker attack on the federal administration.

Bild: Laurent Gillieron/Keystone

The test is for nerds, for tech-savvy people like Jorgo Ananiadis. And so the President of the Pirate Party and IT expert sat down on Wednesday and used a simple standard procedure to analyze the Xplain website, i.e. the entry portal of the software company that is partly responsible for the fact that mountains of federal data have now ended up on the dark web. The result is sobering, the grade F clearly insufficient. The well-intentioned advice of the test tool: “Ouch, you should work on your security situation immediately.”

