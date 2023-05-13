Afternoon of Rai 1, Roberta Capua is in pole position. The Sect slips away

Roberta Capua instead of Serena Bortone in the afternoon of Rai1

They are excited hours on the upper floors of Viale Mazzini where the new CEO Roberto Sergio is about to take office with Gianpaolo Rossi general manager. But the key theme is that of the schedules on which Marcello Ciannamea – appointed director of prime time – and his daytime counterpart Angelo Mellone are working hard. Accredited sources give for certain to Affaritaliani.it the fact that Monica Setta, candidate to take the place of Serena Bortone in the afternoon of Rai 1, practically slipped out of the race. “They say that the League pushes for me, in reality Salvini is not the type to deal with schedules nor do I crave to take the place of a colleague I respect” the Setta to his closest collaborators on the sidelines of the recording of his Generation Z program.

The journalist would have hinted that the afternoon has already done so in 2010 on Rai 2 and with excellent results and also on Domenica In for four editions. For five years he has been conducting Uno Mattina in Famiglia with Tiberio Timperi and Ingrid Muccitelli with record ratings. So who will take Bortone’s place? The name that Affaritaliani.it can reveal exclusively is that of Roberta Capua, a joker who apparently came out of Mellone’s top hat and promises “big surprises” on the schedule. Another indiscretion: Daniela Ferolla should leave Linea Verde Life to join Uno Mattina daily with Massimiliano Ossini or Roberto Poletti. Finally, the will to replace Francesca Fialdini, who currently leads Da noi… freewheeling on Sundays, appears certain. And for this place, without prejudice to the three-man management of Uno Mattina in Famiglia, the same would be in pole position Monica Setta who has already hosted Domenica In politica from 2006 to 2009.

