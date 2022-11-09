Listen to the audio version of the article

Eni and Leonardo have signed an agreement for the development of joint initiatives in the field of sustainability and innovation, with the aim of encouraging the process of energy transition and decarbonisation of their activities.

The collaboration, explains a note, will develop within the circular economy to promote and accelerate the energy transition and the decarbonisation of the aerospace sector, the production and use of energy from renewable sources, the energy efficiency of buildings and buildings. production plants, the recycling of materials and the valorisation of scraps and waste.

In particular, the agreement provides for the experimentation and use of sustainable biofuels for aviation and joint research programs with a specific focus on e-fuels and hydrogen. The collaboration will also include the sharing of technological best practices on HSE (health safety and environment) and cyber security.

Strategic collaboration

«With Leonardo – comments Giuseppe Ricci, general manager energy evolution of Eni – we are starting a strategic collaboration that allows us to pool key distinctive skills to further boost and accelerate the energy transition of the aerospace sector. By collaborating together we will be able to identify projects that look to the future and which, we hope, will lead to new business opportunities to be developed jointly in the field of environmental sustainability and the circular economy “.

«We are committed – continues Ricci – in the production of products, services and solutions to achieve this goal, both in the energy sector and in the mobility sector. Solutions that we want to make available, and with a common factor, to accompany this transformation process in terms of environmental, social and economic sustainability “.