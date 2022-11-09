Home Business Post-00 female college students removed 400 items for free: including iPhones, are you envious? –Fast Technology–Technology changes the future
Business

Post-00 female college students removed 400 items for free: including iPhones, are you envious? –Fast Technology–Technology changes the future

by admin
Post-00 female college students removed 400 items for free: including iPhones, are you envious? –Fast Technology–Technology changes the future

This year’s Double 11, Cainiao held a fun event, moving 10,000 square meters of warehouses within 30 minutes.

On November 8, Xiao Ding, a post-00s college student from Wuhan, removed more than 400 prizes, including double-door refrigerators and iPhones, from the warehouse with 9 million items for free in half an hour.

As early as 2018, classmate Huang from Yangzhou became the one billionth logistics order user of “2018 Tmall Double 11” (actually it was one billion and two, the first two gave up the opportunity), and invited to Tmall Supermarket. In the warehouse, nearly 1,000 items were moved in one hour. It is said that the printed list of items is 200 meters long, and netizens who watch it are envious.

Post-00 female college students removed 400 items for free: including iPhones, are you envious?

After a lapse of four years, Cainiao is looking for the “moving warehouse baby” again, and will look for the “moving warehouse baby” in the packages delivered by Cainiao to the door.This lucky person will have the opportunity to come to the warehouse of Tmall Supermarket, 30 minutes, 9 million items of goods will be moved at one time, as long as you can move it, you can take whatever you want!

Because Mr. Wang from Xi’an, who was voted for the first time, refused to answer the call, and Ms. Nian from Nanjing, who was voted for the second time, declined to participate, Xiao Ding, who was voted for the third time, won the prize for moving warehouses. !

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

See also  Huatai Futures: Chinese assets listed in the US continue to gain ETF funding

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Xpress

You may also like

Industry, energy companies lead the ranking of turnover

The notebook is replaced by the TiPlus7100!The speed...

US midterm elections, the manager speaks: reflections on...

Huang Lichen: Gold prices fall and correct after...

Agreement between Eni and Leonardo for decarbonization projects

Per Brembo a 2022 gives record

U.S. electric car maker Lucid loses $670 million...

Wall Street in decline pending US midterm election...

Microsoft bows its head to Sony and admits...

From the EU Commission, support for expensive fertilizers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy