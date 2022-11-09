This year’s Double 11, Cainiao held a fun event, moving 10,000 square meters of warehouses within 30 minutes.

On November 8, Xiao Ding, a post-00s college student from Wuhan, removed more than 400 prizes, including double-door refrigerators and iPhones, from the warehouse with 9 million items for free in half an hour.

As early as 2018, classmate Huang from Yangzhou became the one billionth logistics order user of “2018 Tmall Double 11” (actually it was one billion and two, the first two gave up the opportunity), and invited to Tmall Supermarket. In the warehouse, nearly 1,000 items were moved in one hour. It is said that the printed list of items is 200 meters long, and netizens who watch it are envious.

After a lapse of four years, Cainiao is looking for the “moving warehouse baby” again, and will look for the “moving warehouse baby” in the packages delivered by Cainiao to the door.This lucky person will have the opportunity to come to the warehouse of Tmall Supermarket, 30 minutes, 9 million items of goods will be moved at one time, as long as you can move it, you can take whatever you want!

Because Mr. Wang from Xi’an, who was voted for the first time, refused to answer the call, and Ms. Nian from Nanjing, who was voted for the second time, declined to participate, Xiao Ding, who was voted for the third time, won the prize for moving warehouses. !

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”