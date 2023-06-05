Home » Agricultural Bank of China Issues 20 Billion Yuan “Sannong” Special Financial Bonds_Oriental Fortune Network
　　securitiesTimes e company news, June 2,ABCexistbankSuccessfully issued 20 billion yuan of special financial bonds for “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” in the intermediary market, setting a record for the largest issuance of bonds of the same type.interest rate2.65%. This issue of bonds innovatively adopts the theme of “serving the construction of a strong agricultural country”. The subscription ratio of the current bond is 2.1 times.

