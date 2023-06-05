Agricultural Bank of China Issues 20 Billion Yuan “Sannong” Special Financial Bonds_Oriental Fortune Network

Summary
[Agricultural Bank of China Issues 20 Billion Yuan “Sannong” Special Financial Bonds]On June 2, Agricultural Bank of China successfully book-issued 20 billion Yuan “Sannong” special financial bonds in the inter-bank market. Interest rate 2.65%. This issue of bonds innovatively adopts the theme of “serving the construction of a strong agricultural country”. The subscription ratio of the current bond is 2.1 times.
