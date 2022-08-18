“Food security is the ‘bigger of the country'”;

“I have always been concerned about grain production, and I often go to the fields to take a look during grassroots research”;

“We must not let others get stuck in our necks on the basic survival issue of eating”;

“Securing the supply of primary products is a major strategic issue. The Chinese people’s rice bowls must be firmly in their hands at all times, and the rice bowls are mainly filled with Chinese grains”;

…………

From the “granary” in the northeast to the Loess Plateau, from the land of fish and rice to the mountains and rivers, General Secretary Xi Jinping is concerned about food security and agricultural enterprises. Going deep into the fields, carefully inspecting the growth of crops, and crossing the footprints of mountains and rivers, embodies the general secretary’s deep concern for “Chinese rice bowl”.

The earnest admonition to “firmly grasp the initiative in food security” has turned into a solid action of “grain production must be stepped up every year”. In the past ten years, the vast number of agricultural enterprises have kept in mind the entrustment of Yin Yin and cherished the “big man of the country”. In the past ten years, the vast number of agricultural enterprises have driven thousands of households to promote the upgrading of the grain industry. The grain output has stabilized at more than 1.3 trillion catties for 7 consecutive years, and has reached a new level of 100 billion catties in 10 years. The stable “Chinese food, Chinese rice bowl” has won the initiative to deal with various risks and challenges.

Take the rice bowl together and shoulder the responsibility together

“Having food in hand and not panicking is the truth at all times”

“For a large country like ours with a population of 1.4 billion, the basic position of agriculture cannot be ignored or weakened at any time. It is the truth at any time that we have food in our hands and do not panic in our hearts.”

General Secretary Xi Jinping thought of danger in An An, and stated that food security plays a pivotal role.

Three rivers are rushing, fertile fields stretch, and fertile fields are vertical and horizontal. Beidahuang Agricultural Reclamation Group Co., Ltd., which grew up in the black land, is an important national commodity grain base and a strategic grain reserve base with the largest arable land scale and the strongest comprehensive production capacity in my country. The annual grain output can meet the annual ration supply of 160 million urban and rural residents.

In September 2018, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Heilongjiang Agricultural Reclamation and Construction Sanjiang Administration Bureau (now Beidahuang Agricultural Reclamation Group Co., Ltd. Jiansanjiang Branch) for investigation and investigation. The 10,000-acre land of Qixing Farm is boundless as far as the eye can see. General Secretary Xi Jinping said with emotion: “More than half a century has passed, and great changes have taken place in the Great Northern Wilderness. The development of mechanization, informatization, and intelligence is remarkable, and it inspires confidence and fighting spirit.”

The farm machine operator Lu Dawei who was listening at the scene was overwhelmed: “The general secretary is concerned about food and our black land from the bottom of his heart!”

The general secretary’s affectionate care, the big guy keeps it in his heart, and he is full of energy to grow good food. Director Lu said: “We have devoted ourselves to studying how to farm efficiently and how to increase production. For example, there are satellites on the ground today, there are ‘iron bulls’ on the ground, and big data is running in the ‘cloud’, and the black soil is even more powerful. , food production is more stable.”

“Keep in mind the entrustment, strengthen responsibility, stabilize the area, increase production capacity, and ensure supply, so that the Great Northern Wilderness will become a ‘big granary’ to ensure food security.” Wang Shoucong, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Great Northern Wilderness Group, said. At present, the annual grain transfer volume of the Great Northern Wilderness Group has stabilized at more than 40 billion catties, and over the past 75 years, it has sold 1 trillion catties of commercial grain for the country.

It is the duty of agricultural enterprises to stabilize the “Chinese rice bowl”. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the majority of agricultural enterprises have kept in mind the entrustment, gave full play to their professional advantages, identified their roles, fulfilled their social responsibilities, and escorted food security.

Be brave in innovation and strive to become a new force in scientific and technological grain cultivation.

Seeds are the key to my country’s food security. On April 10 this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized during his inspection and investigation at the Yazhou Bay Seed Laboratory in Sanya City, Hainan Province: “We must focus on ensuring food security and the supply of important agricultural products to achieve self-reliance and self-improvement in seed industry technology and self-controllable seed sources. , use Chinese seeds to ensure China‘s food security.”

The light and heat of Hainan Nanfan Base breeds new seeds. “The general secretary’s encouragement has injected strong confidence for us to breed more Chinese seeds.” Zhang Peng, a breeding expert from Syngenta Group, a subsidiary of Sinochem, appears on the field on time like a migratory bird during the southern breeding season.” The team has planted more than 20,000 breeding materials, tested and matched more than 5,000 combinations, and created more than 3,000 new breeding materials, just to find green and high-quality rice varieties.” In 2021, Syngenta Group will breed 180 excellent varieties.

“We always insist on writing the paper on the black soil, so that Chinese grains can be grown from China.” As the director of the Jiansanjiang National Agricultural Science and Technology Park of Beidahuang Group, Li Xiaohui and his colleagues have been deeply involved in the research and development of seed sources, breeding of fine varieties and other fields, accumulative promotion The area of ​​high-quality rice has reached 31 million mu, and the average yield of rice has increased from less than 400 kilograms to 620 kilograms.

Enterprises are the main body of innovation and an important force for the implementation of grain storage and technology. The vast number of agricultural enterprises are aiming at key links such as seed breeding, new product promotion, and agronomic improvement, and carry out research and technology to add wings to agriculture. At present, the contribution rate of my country’s agricultural science and technology progress has exceeded 61%.

Dare to take responsibility and strive to be a pathfinder for cultivated land protection.

“Farmland is farmland, and it must be fertile land.” Grain is stored in the ground, and the foundation of the granary of a great country is constantly consolidated.

“Three-dimensional planting and breeding, green circulation, let the soil eat ‘nutritious meals’ and restore soil fertility.” Yang Yang, technical director of Zhongnong Chuangda (Beijing) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. introduced, “We are in organic solid waste membrane composting technology, waste Resource utilization has made breakthroughs in carbon reduction and nitrogen fixation technology. The new technology can reduce the amount of chemical fertilizer per mu by more than 10%, and increase the grain yield per mu by 5% to 10%.”

Restoring the fertility of black soil, improving saline-alkali land, building high-standard farmland… There are agricultural enterprises everywhere. Aiming at weaknesses and weaknesses, protecting the ecology of arable land, and making every inch of arable land a fertile soil for a bumper harvest.

Speed ​​up the construction of a new agricultural management system

“Drive the vast number of small farmers to diversify and grow good grains”

In the paddy fields, green waves are rolling, and the seedlings are thriving.

“By relying on agricultural machinery, we can not only cultivate the land, but also cultivate the land wisely. If we have an order, we will know that we can sell the land at a good price. Now the land is more ambitious.” Zhang Jinghui, a rice grower at Qixing Farm of Jiansanjiang Branch, said with emotion, “The food is harvested more, faster and better, and the income has increased continuously in recent years.”

The new home with three bedrooms and one living room is spacious and bright, and the photo with General Secretary Xi Jinping is hung in the most conspicuous position in the living room. Zhang Jinghui felt warm and excited every time he recalled the scene when General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Qixing Farm for inspection, “I reported to the General Secretary that my rice has a brand and it sells well. The General Secretary nodded and said it was good. “

“Follow the work of the farm and manage the land well, and even guide how many holes to dig per square meter in the ground and how many seedlings to plant in each hole.” Since September 2018, the sales of Zhang Jinghui’s brand rice have doubled.

Small farmers in big countries, “who will plant the land” and “how to plant the land”, General Secretary Xi Jinping has a profound insight and orientation.

“It is necessary to strengthen the promotion and application of modern agricultural science and technology and technical training, and organize large grain farmers”;

“Actively cultivate new agricultural business entities, develop and expand agricultural socialized service organizations, and encourage and support the majority of small farmers to take the road of development that combines modern agriculture”;

“I hope that the large-scale grain growers will give full play to the advantages of large-scale operation, actively apply modern agricultural technology, and drive the small farmers to diversify and grow good grains, so as to contribute to the national food security together”;

…………

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the vast number of agricultural enterprises have kept in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, and made full use of their advantages in capital, technology and talents to incorporate small farmers into modern agriculture, so that the majority of farmers can truly pick up the “golden pole”.

Leading by the leader, the alliance with agriculture has made great efforts to lead the agriculture.

As the agricultural “national team”, agricultural reclamation enterprises have taken action one after another. “Unified seed supply, unified prevention and control, unified harvest, and led farmers to enter the market, more than 600,000 mu of arable land directly increased by more than 130 million yuan each year.” Ma Zhenhui, the person in charge of Anhui Agricultural Reclamation Longkang Farm, said.

“We signed a trusteeship agreement with the Great Northern Wilderness, and we have large agricultural machinery for farming and harvesting. We have become the ‘hands-off shopkeeper’,” said Zhang Zhendong, a villager in Qianjin Village, Zhaoguang Town, Bei’an City, Heilongjiang Province. Beidahuang Group has established 10 regional agricultural service centers in Heilongjiang Province. In 2021, it will entrust 10.8 million mu of land in surrounding rural areas, saving farmers by 640 million yuan.

Leading enterprises and other new business entities are developing vigorously, giving full play to the role of linking and leading agriculture. By the end of 2021, there will be more than 90,000 leading agricultural industrialization enterprises at or above the county level in the country, including 1,959 national key leading enterprises.

Linking interests, benefiting and enriching farmers.

“New grains are on the market, and our daily purchase volume is maintained at about 400 tons, and the purchase price is around 1.55 yuan.” Li Queliang, general manager of Xinyuan Flour Co., Ltd., Jiaxiang County, Shandong Province, said, “The company’s annual wheat processing capacity is 130,000 tons, and the development of Orders of more than 20,000 mu of wheat have driven more than 30 large planters.”

Order food, land trust… More and more agricultural enterprises play a leading role and establish a close interest linkage mechanism. Leading enterprises lead, farmers cooperatives and family farms follow up, and farmers participate. By the end of 2020, more than 7,000 industrialized consortia have been formed across the country.

Turn the “big granary” into a “big kitchen”

“Building a modern agricultural base, a large enterprise, and a large industry”

Say goodbye to the trouble of “is there or not”, and encounter the challenge of “is it good or not”. The consumption upgrade of urban and rural residents requires both quantity and quality, and food production faces new challenges.

In May 2016, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized during his inspection and investigation in Heilongjiang: “We must deepen the reform of the state-owned agricultural reclamation system and build a large modern agricultural base, large enterprises, and large industries.”

Rice produced in black soil enters thousands of households with the fragrance of rice. Soybeans are transformed into soybean oil, soybean flour and other products, which are placed on supermarket shelves. “The important speech of the general secretary pointed out the direction for our work.” Wang Shoucong said. Beidahuang Group optimizes varieties, improves quality, builds brands, and focuses on “grain head food tail” and “farmer head work tail”, so that more “original brand names” will become “new brand names”.

“When we talk about food security now, it’s actually food security”;

“On the basis of ensuring national food security, efforts should be made to optimize the structure of industrial products”;

“Give full play to our own advantages, seize the core competitiveness of grain, extend the grain industry chain, enhance the value chain, build a supply chain, continuously improve the quality, efficiency and competitiveness of agriculture, and achieve the unity of food security and modern and efficient agriculture”;

…………

After repeated investigations and important speeches, General Secretary Xi Jinping drew a blueprint for the high-quality development of the grain industry and pointed out the direction.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, every “granary” has been transformed into a “kitchen”. The vast number of agricultural enterprises are focusing on the market to promote transformation, and the production, sales and marketing are closely linked.

Improve quality and supply more abundantly.

Polygonum wheat has plump grains and bright color. “The yield per mu of new varieties has exceeded 800 kilograms for three consecutive years,” said Hou Yuanjiang, general manager of Shandong Qingfeng Seeds Co., Ltd., “We have combined the breeding of improved varieties with variety demonstrations to drive more than 5,000 farmers in more than 30 villages to plant high-quality wheat. , the purchase price is 10% higher than the market.”

The project of improving varieties, improving quality, and high-quality grain has been implemented in depth. At present, 236 “China‘s Good Grain and Oil” products have been selected across the country, directly driving the increase of more than 50 million tons of high-quality grain.

Extend the chain and strengthen the chain, and connect the field to the workshop.

“A year, it digests about 110,000 tons of flour, about 60,000 tons of glutinous rice flour, and about 20,000 tons of glutinous rice. More than 500 varieties are developed and produced, and the dining table of residents is more abundant.” said Wang Peng, CEO of Sinian Foods. Today, 1/3 of instant noodles and 3/5 of glutinous rice balls are produced in Henan.

Looking at the whole country, in 2020, the grain industry will achieve an annual industrial output value of 3.2 trillion yuan. The industry is strong and the food is safe. The food industry is moving towards high-quality development, realizing the mutual promotion of stable production and increasing income, and promoting the national food security to a higher level.

Polishing the brand, the market is broader.

“Standardize and green production, polish the regional public brand of ‘Yutai Rice’, and let good rice sell at a good price.” Zhao Xinghua, director of the Agriculture and Rural Bureau of Yutai County, Shandong Province, introduced. At present, the county has developed 26,500 mu of high-quality characteristic rice.

More and more high-quality grain and oil brands are on the dining table of residents, constantly meeting diversified and personalized consumer needs. During the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, a group of leading grain enterprises with main business income exceeding 10 billion yuan and well-known grain and oil brands with market competitiveness will be formed across the country.

The vast fields are flourishing, and agricultural enterprises are advancing bravely. On the new journey, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and adhering to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the vast number of agricultural enterprises are working hard and perseveringly, making new achievements for stabilizing China‘s rice bowl. greater contribution.