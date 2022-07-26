Home Business Aid Decree bis, the resources available are increasing. Franco on CDM: “Deficit improves by 14.3 billion”
Business

Aid Decree bis, the resources available are increasing. Franco on CDM: “Deficit improves by 14.3 billion”

A Cdm-lightning of about twenty minutes to take stock of the situation of the public finances and discover that there is a little more space for the next Aid decree, which will have to renew the interventions on the bills and try to give new relief to families who are dealing with inflation: another 200 euro bonus is on the way and the extension of discounts on petrol, while we are thinking of cutting VAT on basic necessities such as bread and pasta.

The government met in the morning and the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, presented the report on budgetary adjustment to the Council of Ministers. The cut to the performance of the public accounts, as expected, shows that things are better (or, perhaps, “less worse”) than might have been expected, given the many geopolitical uncertainties and macro-economic difficulties. In the first six months of the year, Franco pointed out, despite the international situation, there was an improvement in the trend framework of public finance, with debt for 2022 that “at the moment” would be “0.8 points lower. “of GDP compared to estimates.

So, according to what we learn, the deficit would be lower “by about 14.3 billionentirely due to higher revenues. “These” financial spaces “will be” allocated “to the new Aid decree, although not all of them will be involved in the measures coming in early August.

The government, it emerged in the CDM, will ask for authorization to use the resources of these financial spaces for an urgent measure with the aim of countering the effects on families, businesses and public bodies of the increase in energy prices, inflation, the persistence of the spread of Covid-19, the drought emergency. But part of the interventions will have to go to restore the central administrations for the resources used to cover previous emergency measures adopted, it was explained in the CDM, in particular as regards the reduction of system charges on electricity and gas. arranged for the third quarter of the year. The Aid decree (number 50) had foreseen charges of over 1.9 billion for electricity and in the order of 290 million for gas, so on balance for the new measures of the Aid bis dl, there would remain a dozen billion and in in line with the indications circulated until the eve (so far there had been talk of a provision of 12-13 billion).

For the definition of the new Aid decree, the government has meanwhile started the round of meetings with the social partners. Just before the CDM, Prime Minister Draghi met with the associations of the agricultural and handicraft sector, with the ministers Franco, Giorgetti, Orlando, Brunetta, Patuanelli and the undersecretary Garofoli. The activities of the Government do not stop – was Draghi’s reasoning -, the Executive still has a lot to do within the scope of the functions that are entrusted to it at this stage. From the categories, it is reconstructed, appreciation came to President Draghi for his tireless work and for the prestigious and appropriate international positioning of Italy in this delicate historical moment. President Draghi concluded with the Government’s commitment to respond positively to the many points raised by the associations present.

