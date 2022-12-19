Caijing.com Auto News On December 19, Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the Passenger Passenger Association, issued an article through his personal WeChat public account, saying that according to the statistics and calculations of the Passenger Passenger Federation, the national passenger car inventory at the end of November was 3.94 million units, of which the manufacturer’s inventory was 920,000 units. 3.02 million units in stock. Manufacturers’ inventory accounted for 23%, an increase of 6 percentage points from November last year. At the end of November, the inventory of the national passenger car market can last for 65 days. Due to the interference of the epidemic in November and the loosening of epidemic control policies in early December, the retail sales in December were relatively high. Therefore, the China Travel Association predicts that the total domestic and foreign sales of manufacturers in December will be much higher than that in November, so it depends on the specific retail situation in December. Although the estimated June-November inventory of the passenger car industry has risen, the current inventory can support 65 days of future operation, which continues to be at a relatively normal level for this year’s inventory.