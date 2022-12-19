New York – They are between 40 and 65 centimeters tall, males weigh an average of five to eight kilos, females between two and a half and five, but they are starting to be scary. There is a trade in infected monkeys that worries the United States. It is the one denounced by animal rights activists and which would have brought numerous animals destined for laboratory tests between 2018 and 2021.
See also Ukraine crisis, Biden and EU leaders on videoconference: work towards a diplomatic solution but clarify the serious consequences of an invasion in Moscow