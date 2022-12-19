SIXTH CALENDE (Va)

A goal by Principe in the 7th minute of the second half gave Pavia the fourth consecutive victory on the Sestese field and allowed coach Maurizio Tassi’s team (who thus celebrates his 61st birthday in the best possible way) to close the first leg with 39 points. at -1 from the Vogherese leaders. Three heavy points for the Azzurri, both to make the leaders feel their breath and to lengthen their pursuers: Solbiatese third is now 8 lengths behind, Club Milano by 9 and Oltrepo, who closes the provisional play off area, even 12 points.

The choices of the master

Tassi confirms the starting eleven deployed in the derby with Oltrepo, with the offensive trident Calvi-Principe-Brando Radaelli. Even Sestese didn’t change formation after the 1-4 of the previous round won on the Club Milano field. Game played immediately openly, but little happens in the first quarter of an hour. In the 18th minute, a nice insertion on the right side of Lapo Radaelli on whose diagonal conclusion the Sestese defense closed for a corner. In the 31st minute, Sestese was beaten by Deodato and ex Della Volpe headed in, but Cincilla was not surprised and rejected.

Practically nothing happens until the end of the first half and the 0-0 on which we go to the break photographs the first part of the match with practically zero opportunities.

At the start of the second half, Pavia took the lead at the first opportunity: an inviting launch from Sarzi and Principe hooked up and then a diagonal shot on the near post put goalkeeper Castelli in for the 1-0. Twelfth goal of the season by the Pavia striker, without the support of penalties. The best way to start the second half for the Azzurri.

After the lead, Pavia pushes and on a cross from Nucera, a header from Principe crosses the small area of ​​the Sestese, then the ball is released by the hosts. So it is Calvi who flies to the right and on his conclusion a detour from the Sestese defense saves for a corner. On 25′ it is Maione who tries from long range but Castelli blocks.

Pavia pushes to close the match looking for the 2-0. Sestese, for its part, can only be seen in the 31st minute with Cannataro favored by a short clearance but the home midfielder comes out from a good position sending on the back without creating problems for Cincilla. In the 38th minute great action by the Varese players with the central blue Ioance closing on Ferraro a stone’s throw from the small area, thus thwarting a danger for the away goal. In the final Pavia controls and Sestese fails to react: without further shivers we arrive at the triple whistle after 5′ of added time. The Azzurri can celebrate this umpteenth victory by strengthening their second place.

Now the Christmas break and the end of the year. The championship returns on January 15, immediately proposing a direct match against Pavia on the field of Solbiatese coached by the “Vogherese” Lele Domenicali. Meanwhile, yesterday’s news of the Argentine center forward Garcia being put out of the squad for disciplinary reasons. ENRICO VENNI