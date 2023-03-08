[Pacific Automobile New Car Channel]On March 7, GAC Aion Y (inquiry for reserve price | check for reference) Younger was officially launched, with an official guide price of 119,800 yuan. As a new model of the AION Y car series, the new car has undergone minor adjustments in appearance, and has been optimized to a certain extent for the smart cockpit and configuration of the interior.

AION Y new model official guide price car model Price (10,000 yuan) AION Y Younger 11.98

In terms of appearance, the new car follows the shape of the LED headlights of the “Angel Wings”, and the shape of the center grille is still consistent with the current model. However, this Younger version model will have two special colors of “silver chosen by heaven” and “forever young” to show its identity. In terms of size, the new car is consistent with the current model, with a length, width and height of 4410/1870/1645mm and a wheelbase of 2750mm.

In terms of the rear, the new car is still equipped with a through-type taillight group, and the design language of the suspended roof is created on the side. In terms of interior, the layout of the new car has not been greatly adjusted compared with the old model. The smart cockpit will support functions such as one-key preset custom scenes and mobile phone unlocking.

In terms of power, AION Y Younger continues to be equipped with an electric motor with a maximum power of 100kW and a maximum torque of 176N m. In terms of battery life, the new car will be equipped with a 51.9kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, which can provide a battery life of up to 430km. (Compilation: Pacific Motor Liu Yunqing)