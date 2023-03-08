Home Business AION Y Younger officially launched with a guide price of 119,800 yuan_China Automotive News
Business

AION Y Younger officially launched with a guide price of 119,800 yuan_China Automotive News

by admin
AION Y Younger officially launched with a guide price of 119,800 yuan_China Automotive News

[Pacific Automobile New Car Channel]On March 7, GAC Aion Y (inquiry for reserve price | check for reference) Younger was officially launched, with an official guide price of 119,800 yuan. As a new model of the AION Y car series, the new car has undergone minor adjustments in appearance, and has been optimized to a certain extent for the smart cockpit and configuration of the interior.

AION Y new model official guide price
car model Price (10,000 yuan)
AION Y Younger 11.98

In terms of appearance, the new car follows the shape of the LED headlights of the “Angel Wings”, and the shape of the center grille is still consistent with the current model. However, this Younger version model will have two special colors of “silver chosen by heaven” and “forever young” to show its identity. In terms of size, the new car is consistent with the current model, with a length, width and height of 4410/1870/1645mm and a wheelbase of 2750mm.

In terms of the rear, the new car is still equipped with a through-type taillight group, and the design language of the suspended roof is created on the side. In terms of interior, the layout of the new car has not been greatly adjusted compared with the old model. The smart cockpit will support functions such as one-key preset custom scenes and mobile phone unlocking.

In terms of power, AION Y Younger continues to be equipped with an electric motor with a maximum power of 100kW and a maximum torque of 176N m. In terms of battery life, the new car will be equipped with a 51.9kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, which can provide a battery life of up to 430km. (Compilation: Pacific Motor Liu Yunqing)

You may also like

Flashpoints – EU defense ministers discuss ammunition for...

Migrant massacre: Piantedosi, the harsh reactions of Pd,...

Twitter: Temporary technical problems with the short message...

Fed, Powell remains hawkish: we will raise rates...

D – International Women’s Day draws attention to...

Rome, easy and never repaid loans: the social...

Munich fintech boss pays out bonus in the...

Ascopiave: revenues and EBITDA grow in 2022, net...

Tillmann Schulz: You need to know that about...

Mobius, investor “guru”: impossible to get capital out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy