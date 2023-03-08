Home News The 500-year-old Magnolia in Hangzhou Faxi Temple is in full bloom: from the Ming Dynasty to the present, a single tree has become a scene
The 500-year-old Magnolia in Hangzhou Faxi Temple is in full bloom: from the Ming Dynasty to the present, a single tree has become a scene

The 500-year-old Magnolia in Hangzhou Faxi Temple is in full bloom: from the Ming Dynasty to the present, a single tree has become a scene

The waking of insects has passed, and the spring is warm and the flowers are blooming.

With the pace of spring, the temperature is getting more and more suitable. It is a good time for everyone to go out and enjoy the flowers, and the “Wang Chunhua” magnolia has also opened.

According to reports, an ancient magnolia plant from the Ming Dynasty in Faxi Temple in Hangzhou was in full bloom and quickly became a new “net celebrity”, attracting many tourists to watch it, and the scene was very shocking.

This is an ancient Magnolia with a history of more than 500 years. It has grown since the Ming Dynasty, with an average crown width of 7.5 meters, a tree height of 12 meters, and a bust of 280 centimeters.

The thick tree trunks are covered with moss, and the broad canopy is like a huge open umbrella, growing in the air and covering the entire courtyard.

Magnolia is more sensitive to temperature, and the closer it is to the south, the earlier it will bloom. For example, it blooms in May in Beijing, April in Henan, March in Shanghai, and February in Kunming.

In Hangzhou area, flowers generally begin in mid-March, enter the full flowering period in late March, and wither in early April, and the flowering period is 10-20 days.

The 500-year-old Magnolia in Hangzhou Faxi Temple is in full bloom: From the Ming Dynasty to the present, a single tree has become a scene

It is understood that magnolia is a unique species in China, distributed in Jiangxi (Lushan Mountain), Zhejiang (Tianmu Mountain), Hunan (Hengshan Mountain), Guizhou, and is widely cultivated in gardens in major cities in China.

As early as the end of the 18th century, magnolia was gradually introduced to Europe for cultivation, and now the United States, Japan and other countries or regions have introduced and cultivated them.

