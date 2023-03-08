Thousands of Twitter users reported problems viewing links on the short message platform on Monday. “We made an internal change that had unexpected consequences,” said the tech group acquired by billionaire Elon Musk.

BExtensive technical disruptions occurred on Twitter on Monday. “Some parts of Twitter may not work as expected at this time,” wrote Twitter support on the short message platform. The technical problems were apparently caused by the company’s own technical department. “We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences,” the Twitter support tweet read.

Company boss Elon Musk was contrite on Twitter: “This platform is so vulnerable (sigh). Will be fixed shortly,” the multi-billionaire wrote on Twitter. Critics see Musk as partly responsible for the technical misery on Twitter and the increasing disruptions. The 51-year-old started another wave of layoffs just a few days ago. Other employees in the technical department and product development are said to have been made redundant. The core team for product development is said to have fewer than a dozen employees.

On Monday evening, the content on the twitter.com website was no longer being displayed in full because embedded photos and videos were not appearing. The links in the tweets did not work for users like the network activist Markus Beckedahl. A good hour after the disruption began, Twitter support reported that the systems were working again. There had already been problems for several hours in the middle of last week.

