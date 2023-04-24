Air pollution in Europe still too high

Dhe air pollution that is still too high in large parts of Europe also endangers children and young people. The European Environment Agency (EEA) drew attention to this in a report published on Monday. Air pollution causes an estimated 1,200 premature deaths among children in Europe every year and increases the risk of developing diseases later in life.

More needs to be done to protect children’s health from the effects of air pollution, said the Copenhagen-based EU agency. The most important thing is to reduce air pollution at the source – i.e. in transport, in industry and in heating – said EEA expert Gerardo Sanchez. A good measure is also to improve the air quality around schools and kindergartens, for example through more green spaces.

Despite improvements in recent years, exposure to the most important pollutants in many European countries is still stubbornly above the limit values ​​recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), the EEA wrote in another report. There are often problems, especially in the cities. In the analyzed year 2021, more than 90 percent of the urban population in the EU countries had to live with levels of fine dust (PM2.5), ozone (O3) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) that were above the WHO recommendations.