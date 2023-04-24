the blue check returns on the “super-vip” profiles

Twitter turn the blue twitter check on the profiles of some super-VIP characters. After the protests of more or less known celebrities around the world, Elon Musk decided to restore the sign that guarantees authenticity and fame. No specific indication has arrived on the selection criteria, but according to some specialized sites these would be accounts with at least one million followers. The blue check remained free until a few days ago, but today anyone who wants to enrich their profile of the sign must pay to Twitter $8 a month.

The “Twitter Blue” strategy Musk has materialized what he announced last year, implementing the said strategy

“Twitter Blue” to generate new revenue. And so, free accounts that had a blue check have lost it Thursday. According to some estimates, only a small percentage of these –

less than 5% of the 407,000 affected profiles – however, in three days

and

is registered paying the $8.

Without any particular explanation from Musk (except for a tweet in which he announced that he would pay for some accounts), some VIPs have regained the blue check: from the writer

Stephen King all star Nba

LeBron James up to the former US president

Donald Trump.



