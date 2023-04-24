Home » Billion deal: Major shareholder wants Software AG
Billion deal: Major shareholder wants Software AG

Billion deal: Major shareholder wants Software AG

The offered 30 euros per share mean 2.2 billion euros enterprise value.

The company’s largest shareholder, the Software AG Foundation, has already signed an agreement to sell 25.1 percent of Software AG. The board of directors and the supervisory board of the Darmstadt-based company also support the acceptance of the takeover offer, which means a premium of 50 percent on Friday’s closing price. The course was 19.85 euros.

