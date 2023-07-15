Air strike: trade unions, membership up to 100%, hundreds of flights stopped

“Very high participation of up to 100% in the national strike of airport handling workers with hundreds of canceled flights throughout Italy”. This was reported jointly by Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto Aereo on the protest called “for the renewal of the national contract, Assohandlers section, which expired for over six years”.

“Today’s – explain the trade union organizations – is one legitimate mobilization practiced in compliance with the rules on the right to strike which are among the most restrictive in Europe”.

“It is intolerable – continue Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Transport by Air – faced with the refreshments granted by the Government and acquired by companies in the supply chain, the failure to redistribute these resources also to the workers, whose economic condition is no longer sustainable in the light of rising inflation. Our priority is the renewal of a contract that expired in 2016 which is articulated on wage recognition, social protection and the quality of life and health and safety of workers”.

Airport strike: unions, answers within next week

“At this point, negotiations should start as soon as possible and the Government will implement the necessary actions for the negotiation to conclude positively and, at the latest, by the end of next week”. This was stated by Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Transport by Air at the end of the protest called “for the renewal of the national contract, Assohandlers section, which expired for over six years”.

