Airbnb hosts: Guests deliberately left water running

A South Korean Airbnb host was hit with a $640 electricity and water bill after a couple’s stay. Two guests who had booked the house in Seoul for 25 days left the gas and water taps running. The host believes the couple’s behavior was retaliation for not agreeing to a cancellation request.

An Airbnb host in South Korea is facing a $640 bill after two guests left gas and water taps on for long periods during their booking, the broadcaster said SBS reported on Wednesday.

The host, known only by his last name Lee, says he now has to pay 840,000 South Korean won (about $600) after renting a house in the capital Seoul for 25 days in March to an unnamed Chinese couple. Lee did not disclose the amount he was paid for the booking.

Lee didn’t discover the high gas usage until a gas meter inspector called him and said the house might have a leak.

The landlord believes the couple used so much gas and water on purpose to get revenge

When he visited the home, he found an empty apartment with the windows wide open and the gas still turned on (SBS). The gas consumption resulted in a fee of 640,000 won, according to a video posted by SBS on YouTube on April 7.

Lee was particularly annoyed by a water bill of 170,000 won (about 118 euros) – according to SBS, the fee for the consumption of about 120 tons of water. The Seoul Water Authority told SBS that this amount is equivalent to the consumption of eight adults in two months.

“When I see how much water bills have gone up, it makes me wonder how rude they must be to be able to do something like this,” Lee told SBS in the YouTube video.

Lee said he believes the couple used so much gas and water on purpose. They wanted revenge for his failure to comply with their request to cancel the reservation after they booked the house.

Airbnb does not want to help with compensation

The couple said they wanted to cancel because they contracted COVID-19, according to SBS. Lee then demanded proof of her infection, but guests said they would keep their reservation.

The couple asked Lee if there were security cameras on the property and were told there weren’t (SBS).

However, the house had a camera at the entrance that documented the guests’ entrances and exits. The guests had stayed in the apartment for five days after checking in. After that, they left the apartment and stopped by every three or four days, according to SBS.

Lee said he tried to get Airbnb to help him cover the high water and gas bills, but the platform said it was “unable to make an exception and help with compensation.” , according to the screenshots of his conversation with the company shown in the video.

Airbnb’s AirCover protection program covers damage to the home and guests’ belongings, but not high utility bills.

Airbnb did not respond to an Insider request.

