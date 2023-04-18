In the second half of the year, gas prices for households rose sharply despite the December aid

According to the Federal Statistical Office, gas prices in Germany rose significantly in the second half of 2022 and gave an average price of 9.34 cents per kilowatt hour of natural gas. The so-called December aid has already been taken into account. Electricity has become more expensive by an average of 34.96 cents per kilowatt hour. Electricity prices have risen by 16.2% compared to the first half of the year, gas prices by 16.2%.

Energy and distribution costs for all households increased by 47.8% in 2022

“Private households in Germany paid an average of 9.34 cents per kilowatt hour for natural gas in the second half of 2022. The emergency aid in December 2022 is already taken into account, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Monday.

Electricity cost consumers an average of 34.96 cents per kilowatt hour. As the statisticians also reported, gas prices rose by 16.2 percent compared to the first half of 2022, and electricity prices by 4.4 percent. Compared to the second half of 2021, gas prices were 36.7 percent higher and electricity prices 6.4 percent higher. The increased energy costs for wholesale natural gas also caused significantly higher prices for private households in the second half of 2022. However, at +5.3 percent, prices for private households with a low annual consumption of less than 20 gigajoules rose less than for households with a higher consumption. Customers with a consumption of 20 to under 200 gigajoules paid 9.41 cents per kilowatt hour, 16.7 percent more than in the first half of 2022. The costs for energy and distribution rose by an average of 47.8 percent for all households after they had already increased by 30.5 percent in the first half of 2022. The prices take into account the temporary reduction in the sales tax rate and the December emergency aid for natural gas.

Electricity prices for private households rose by 4.4 percent in the second half of 2022, less sharply than natural gas prices compared to the first half of the year, despite the sharp rise in procurement costs for energy. Households with an annual consumption of more than 15,000 kilowatt hours paid 29.38 cents per kilowatt hour and thus 8.7 percent more. In contrast, households with an annual consumption of 2,500 to less than 5,000 kilowatt hours paid only 2.4 percent more at 33.57 cents per kilowatt hour. Energy and distribution costs increased by 39.3 percent on average for all households, after a 35.6 percent increase in the first half of 2022.

By contrast, the elimination of the EEG surcharge reduced taxes, levies and surcharges by 24.7 percent.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: gas heating, via dts news agency