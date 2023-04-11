Listen to the audio version of the article

Particular lines and an interior design created ad hoc for an electric vehicle. We tested the Aiways U6 coupé SUV near Lisbon, which projects the brand into a second era, after the launch of the U5.

We recall that the Chinese brand represents a reality that has gained public attention in just four years, exploiting the advantage of being young, lean and innovative and, on the strength of these core values, it develops and produces zero-emission cars, with technological and aesthetic results that revolutionize the way of understanding daily mobility.

Orders for the Aiways U6 are already open and the list price starts at around 50,000 euros.

Aiways U6: dynamic and elegant style

The new U6 is built on the 100% electric MAS (More Adaptable Structure) modular platform which makes it possible to reach interesting dimensions: 4,800 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width, 1,640 mm in height and a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. The boot offers a capacity of 472 up to 1,260 litres. At first glance, the design appears unusual and muscular: the front end is inspired by the streamlined snout of a shark. While on the front there are air intakes for cooling that incorporate a system of fins on the front and sills and a spoiler on the end of the tailgate for better aerodynamics and achieve a coefficient of 0.248. Particular is also the line of the all-glass roof in such an inclined position that it favors the passage of air. Finally, the road presence is emphasized by the 20-inch alloy wheels.

Ways U6: what it’s like inside

The interiors are spacious and well-kept and show high quality materials and accurate workmanship. The multifunction sports steering wheel features leather/microfiber and antibacterial trim. While an elegant touch is given by the graphically refined aluminum interior finishes with integrated ambient lighting with 360 different light scenes. Particular is the gear lever: Airways says goodbye to the classic gear lever in favor of a yacht-style lever which, turning it, switches from reverse to neutral up to drive mode. While to park the car, just press the button on the edge of the throttle. The driver can count on a very thin 8.2-inch digital dashboard that only displays the main information. The head up display, now widespread on all cars on the market, is missing. But the big voice is made by the 14.6-inch touch display located in the center of the dashboard which allows access to all the on-board functions of the car, including the one to turn off the car. From here it is also possible to access the on-board infotainment. The car is already equipped with the Apple Car Play and Android Auto protocols. We also remind you that the software features are enabled for Over-The-Air update. The Magnat premium audio system features 10 speakers, subwoofer and aux connectivity via USB and Bluetooth.

Airways U6: up to 400 kilometers of autonomy

Based on the experience gained with the U5, Airways has come up with the new AI-PT (Aiways Powertrain) of the SUV coupe. The modern electric motor, which Aiways has not only developed but also produced, has been optimized in many respects; in fact, the increase in performance and the improvement in maximum torque are immediately evident: it takes just 6.9 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h. A figure among the best in the segment that adds undisputed value. The new AI-PT comes with improved dynamics and comfort. A modified reduction gear has significantly lowered the operating noise of the transmission. Special filtering strategies have also been developed to control the harmonics in the motor’s electrical circuit, ensuring a significant reduction in perceived noise and significantly increasing ride comfort. The 160 kW electric motor is powered by a 63 kWh battery, like the current SUV Airways U5, which allows you to reach a range of up to 400 kilometers. This is made up of a pack of 24 modules supplied by catl and can be recharged up to 90 kW at a direct current (DC) fast charging station or up to 11 kW via a three-phase AC wallbox. Declared energy consumption is 16, 6 – 15.9kWh/100km (Wltp). Finally, remember that the traction is front.

Ways U6: what it’s like to drive

Once on board we immediately noticed the high ground clearance even when the driver’s seat was lowered. Furthermore, the dashboard is lower than other SUVs, still emphasizing the ground clearance. It therefore turns out to be an excellent solution for those who want to drive with a very high view. When driving, the car is light at the wheel, however in the corners you feel its 1,790 kg of mass which are positioned rather high and emphasize the body roll. While, as far as the on-board functions are concerned, it must be stated that this is a pre-series vehicle and therefore has not yet been fully optimized for market launch. But, in any case, we appreciated the large display in the center of the dashboard, easily accessible by the driver and front passenger. Unfortunately, the information regarding the cruise control is not very visible as it is hidden by the right hand on the steering wheel. A particular and perhaps too futuristic feature is the car’s on and off mode: it turns on by pressing the brake pedal and turns off from a submenu of the central display, a solution that we didn’t find very intuitive and practical. A single set-up is available and the list price is 50,000 euros.