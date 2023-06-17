Alexander Soros, the son of George, inherits the management of the Quant group

George Soros he decided, his philanthropic empire from 25 billion dollars has a designated heirthe youngest son, Alex, 37 years. The news was entrusted last week to the reassuring pages of Wall Street Journala daily newspaper above all suspicion in presenting the choices of a left-wing, idealist man who has marked the history of global finance and who has made the idea of ​​an open society, imagined by the philosopher Karl Popper, his teacher, the banner of life and its mission against authoritarianism.