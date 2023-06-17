“Some peace proposals might work.” Counteroffensive Kiev advances in the south

New aid from the Pope leaving for Kherson
New aid from the Pope for the population of Ukraine.A load of soaps, diapers, canned food will be transported by “brave drivers” to Kherson. This was announced by the Pope’s Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski. “Even from Gemelli, Pope Francis – the cardinal tells the Vatican media – did not miss his closeness, especially to the population who suffer a lot in the area of the Kherson dam”. Next week, he announces, a new aid truck will leave Naples.
Russian authorities: Kiev wanted to hit oil site in Bryansk
Russian authorities say they have intercepted and destroyed three drones allegedly targeting an oil facility in the Bryansk region. Russian air defense systems in Novozybkov district repelled an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Druzhba oil pumping station last night, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said via Telegram. Three drones were destroyed. ». The governor does not speak of damages.
Kiev: To win, you need weapons with a range of up to 200 km
Russia is defending itself, but to win the Ukraine it needs weapons with long-range precision, with a range of up to 200 km. This was stated in the Telegram by Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov. “All of our military plans are implemented according to estimates. The main thing in modern warfare is to have situational awareness to know the location of the enemy and be able to deliver precision strikes over long distances. That is, to have weapons capable of hitting the enemy at a distance of up to 200 km,” the deputy minister said. Furthermore, according to Havrylov, Ukraine is in the process of receiving aircraft that will defend the skies from Russian ballistic and other missiles, to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
Intelligence GB: other Russian helicopters deployed at Berdyansk airport
“More than 20 other Russian helicopters” have been deployed at Berdyansk airport in southeast Ukraine, about 100 kilometers from the front line”. This is what emerges from the daily intelligence update released via Twitter by the London Ministry of Defense which illustrates how since the start of the counter-offensive by Kiev forces in southern Ukraine, Russia has “increased its force of attack helicopters”. According to the assessment, “it is possible that Russia has gained a temporary advantage in southern Ukraine, mainly thanks to attack helicopters equipped with longer-range missiles to hit ground targets”.
Russian attacks in Kherson: two dead and 25 wounded in 24 hours
Russian attacks have left at least two dead and 25 wounded in the last 24 hours in the Kherson region. The Ukrainian authorities denounce it according to news reported by The Kyiv Independent. Among the wounded are three children.
Shoigu: “More tanks for Russian forces”
Manufacturing more tanks “to meet the needs of the Russian forces” in Ukraine, where the conflict continues after the invasion of Moscow and the counter-offensive by the forces of Kiev is underway. This is the indication provided by the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, who paid a visit to a military establishment in the Omsk region and arranged to “continue to expand production capacities for the manufacture of tanks”, reports a statement.
Russian invasion: 488 children were killed and another 1,024 injured in Ukraine
As a result of the Russian invasion, 488 children were killed and another 1,024 injured in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office reports it on Telegram. «As of the morning of June 17, 2023, more than 1,512 children were affected in Ukraine as a result of large-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official information provided by juvenile prosecutors, 488 children were killed and more than 1,024 received injuries of various degrees of severity,” reads the update, where it is also specified that these are not definitive figures.
Kiev confirms: tactical success in the counter-offensive
Kiev confirms that its troops are busy advancing the counter-offensive in southern Ukraine. “In practically all areas and directions in which our units advance in the south they are successful at a tactical level – Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported via Telegram – They are gradually advancing”.
The US: Russia’s nuclear rhetoric is “highly irresponsible”
Russian nuclear rhetoric is “highly irresponsible”: said White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton during the briefing aboard Air Force One, commenting on Vladimir Putin’s announcement of the delivery of the first nuclear warheads to Belarus. The USA, she added, has not made any adjustments to its nuclear posture but reaffirms its commitment to mutual defense between NATO countries.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman: some peace proposals could work
Some countries’ peace proposals on the conflict in Ukraine contain ideas that could work. This was reported by the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, to the Tass news agency during the Economic Forum taking place in St. Petersburg. “Of course there are,” replied the spokeswoman when asked about the possibility of concrete ideas on the peace proposals.
“I reiterate that we are grateful to all countries, all states and public figures, because many proposals have been presented personally by international public figures – he added -. We are grateful to all those who are talking about peace, who are making proposals and who are making themselves available for it”.