All Huawei nova 12 series Kirin chip versions are sold out: only the Snapdragon 778G Vitality version is in stock – Kuai Technology – Technology changes the future

Huawei Releases Highly Anticipated nova Series with Sold Out Pre-Sales

Kuai Technology reported on December 27 that Huawei officially released the nova series yesterday afternoon. As the first release of Kirin in the past three years, all configurations are very comprehensive, even on par with the Mate60 series.

There are three current generation models of the nova 12 series, namely nova 12, nova 12 Pro, and nova 12 Ultra, with prices ranging from 2,999 yuan to 5,499 yuan.

According to Huawei Mall, all pre-sales for these three models have been sold out, and the next round of sales is to be determined. Currently, only the Nova 12 Active Edition model equipped with Snapdragon 778G 4G is in stock. This model is an offline product.

Although Huawei has not officially announced it, previously exposed real machine displays can be seen that nova 12, nova 12 Pro, and nova 12 Ultra are equipped with Kirin 8000 and Kirin 9000SL respectively. Among them, Kirin 9000SL is exclusive to nova 12 Ultra, and its overall performance and experience are very close to the Kirin 9000S of the Mate60 series.

At the same time, the machine is also equipped with second-generation Kunlun glass, second-generation variable aperture, two-way Beidou satellite information, equal-depth four-curved screen, etc., which is fully in line with the Mate60.

It is clear that the Huawei nova series has created a lot of excitement among consumers, with the high demand leading to pre-sales being sold out. The advanced technology and comprehensive configurations have positioned the nova series as a highly competitive option in the market.