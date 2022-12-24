Next week, Xiaomi will release the Redmi K60 series of mobile phones. This time, not only will the performance continue to be adjusted violently, but the screen will also be full. The whole series is equipped with a 2K flexible screen as standard, and it is jointly developed by TCL Huaxing Optoelectronics.

The two parties have gone through 5 batches of verification, more than 60 kinds of design verification and tens of thousands of system driver debugging for one and a half years, and finally achieved mass production.

From the perspective of parameters, this 2K screen has almost no weaknesses. It not only has 2K high resolution, but also has 1400nit peak brightness, 12bit color, and P3 color gamut.Diamond-like arrangement, 526PPI sub-pixel resolution, and professional-grade color accuracy of primary colors, the color difference is only about 0.29.

It also supports 1920Hz PWM dimming, hardware low blue light, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HDRVivid certification, etc. It can be said that almost all the parameters that everyone expects are available, and the specifications are directly full.

The 2K screens of the K60 series are domestically developed and manufactured in China, and are produced by TCL Huaxing’s 6th-generation AMOLED production line.It is also the first 6-generation AMOLED production line in China.

Up to now, TCL Huaxing Wuhan Base has invested in the construction of t3, t4, t3 expansion projects, etc., with a cumulative investment of more than 75 billion yuan, giving full play to the leading role in the new display field and further satisfying the consumption of high-end 2K flexible screens in the domestic market need.

For this 2K screen, industry experts said that the mass production of domestic 2K flexible screens will not only bring a new round of incremental trends for smart electronic products,And it fully shows that my country has achieved a breakthrough in 2K flexible screen technology.And catch up with the world‘s advanced level, improve my country’s independent innovation capability and localization level in the field of small and medium-sized displays, and realize the “acceleration” of China‘s panel industry on a global scale.