Morning Post News With the gradual relaxation of epidemic control, are there many people around you who are infected with the new crown virus and become “Xiaoyang people”? Asymptomatic or mild patients can choose to recover in isolation at home. During the isolation period, they can take scientific and rational medication according to their own conditions. In terms of home medication, what should the public pay attention to? The Quanzhou Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminds that people infected with the new crown are not allowed to take medicine at home, and should pay attention to the following details.

Do not take medicine if you have no symptoms. Antipyretics, cold medicines, cough medicines, and expectorants can’t prevent diseases, they can only relieve symptoms. Do not take medicine blindly when there are no symptoms. Although many medicines are over-the-counter (OTC), improper use can also cause side effects, which can easily cause liver and kidney damage. Please be sure to take the medicine according to the medicine instructions or consult a doctor.

Do not take antipyretics and compound cold medicines together. Antipyretics should not be used at the same time as common cold medicines, nor with some proprietary Chinese medicines for colds. Many compound cold medicines and Chinese patent medicines contain acetaminophen, and random mixing will increase the risk of drug overdose.

Do not use anti-inflammatory drugs at will. COVID-19 is a viral infection. Anti-inflammatory drugs (amoxicillin, cephalosporin, etc.) usually target bacterial infections. Do not use anti-inflammatory drugs to treat COVID-19.

Special populations such as infants, pregnant women, and the elderly should use drugs with caution. Be sure to read the instructions carefully or consult a doctor when taking antipyretics.

Experts remind that safety is the first priority for home medication. If the symptoms worsen or there are doubts about the use of home rehabilitation drugs, citizens can go to the nearest community health service center for diagnosis and treatment and consultation on medication. (Gong Cuiling, Chen Daxian)