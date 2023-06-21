Amazon Prime Day 2023: The date for the campaign has now been set

Could this year’s Amazon Prime Day happen on July 11-12, 2023? PR/Business Insider

The Amazon Prime Day 2023* is Amazon’s exclusive shopping tag for Prime members. Here you can Subscribe to Amazon Prime*to take advantage of Prime Day deals. Now the date for the discount campaign has also been set. Prime Day 2023 will take place on July 11th and 12th, 2023. We expect great deals and offers again on Prime Day 2023. In the past, Amazon devices such as the Kindle or the Echo Dot in particular have reached their lowest price on Prime Day.

If you don’t like paying full price when shopping online (because there’s always some discount code), here it is Amazon Prime Day* made for you. What is this shopping event all about and how can you benefit from the many discounts?

What is Amazon Prime Day?

In addition to Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday and Singles’ Day, the Amazon Prime Day* one of the biggest shopping days of the year. This is a global shopping event hosted by Amazon with exclusive deals and offers for Prime members*. Last year, the event lasted two days, during which eligible customers could snap up bargains. As a result, Amazon sold more than 300 million items in just 48 hours. Customers have saved more than ever – a total of around 1.7 billion US dollars (1.53 billion euros). This makes the past Prime Day the most successful Prime Day of all time. This is according to a press release from Amazon.

When does Prime Day take place?

Amazon finally has the date for the Prime Day 2023* confirmed. Prime Day will take place on July 11th and 12th, 2023. Amazon is thus sticking to a long tradition of holding the campaign on a Tuesday and Wednesday in mid-July. There have only been two exceptions in the recent past: in 2020, Prime Day had to be postponed to October due to the corona pandemic, while the following year it was brought forward to June.

These deals and offers await you on Amazon Prime Day 2023

As in previous years, the Amazon Prime Day 2023* great deals and discounts. You can look forward to offers from areas such as tech, household, kitchen, fashion and care. Buying Amazon devices is particularly lucrative, which were offered in the past on this day at the all-time low price. But also Amazon services like Amazon Music Unlimited*, Audible* or Kindle Unlimited* are heavily discounted on Prime Day.

At the Amazon Prime Day 2023* you can only shop if you Amazon Prime members* are. If you don’t have a membership yet, you should join in advance Sign up for Amazon Prime*to get the discounts. It’s best to start your free trial month on Amazon Prime right before the event to ensure you’re unlocked for the deals and offers.

Prime Day tips

With so many things to offer, Prime Day can feel pretty stressful and overwhelming. It also tempts spontaneous and bad purchases. That’s why we have six important tips for you, so that you don’t make hasty decisions at the shopping event and instead can keep a cool head:

Tipp 1: Become a member of Amazon Prime

Tipp 2: Mark that Datum for Prime Day in the calendar

Tipp 3: Create yourself one Shopping List for Amazon Prime Day

Tipp 4: Load the Amazon App down

Tipp 5: Lightning Deals do not forget

Tipp 6: Also on Prime Day compares the Prices

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

Entertainment offers for Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations

