Everything is ready for the start of the 2023 WRC season which sees drivers and teams involved in thirteen events: as usual, the start is in January with the “Monte” to conclude, as in 2022, with the Japan rally in month of november.

WRC 2023: the calendar

There are thirteen WRC 2023 appointments that alternate between Europe, America and Asia.

Among the many highlights in store during the second season of the hybrid-based Rally1 era of the FIA ​​World Rally Championship are the return of events in North America (Mexico) and South America (Chile), as well as a unique cross-border rally with stages in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic.

In line with tradition, the 2023 WRC season will begin with the Rallye Monte-Carlo (19-22 January) with the (perhaps) snow-covered and icy stages of the 70th Rally of Sweden, the second challenge on the calendar from 9 to 12 February.

The WRC returns to North America and Guanajuato Rally México for the first time since 2020, with the opening gravel event of the year, March 16-19. It then returns to the tarmac rounds of Europe and Croatia from 20-23 April with the Vodafone Rally de Portugal marking the first of seven consecutive rounds on gravel from 11-14 May. Remaining in southern Europe for the 20th Rally Italia Sardegna (1-4 June), the WRC then heads to Africa for the Safari Rally Kenya (22-25 June).