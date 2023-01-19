Home Business WRC 2023: calendar and teams at the start of the new season of the World Rally Championship
by admin
WRC 2023: calendar and teams at the start of the new season of the World Rally Championship

Everything is ready for the start of the 2023 WRC season which sees drivers and teams involved in thirteen events: as usual, the start is in January with the “Monte” to conclude, as in 2022, with the Japan rally in month of november.

WRC 2023: the calendar

There are thirteen WRC 2023 appointments that alternate between Europe, America and Asia.

Among the many highlights in store during the second season of the hybrid-based Rally1 era of the FIA ​​World Rally Championship are the return of events in North America (Mexico) and South America (Chile), as well as a unique cross-border rally with stages in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic.

In line with tradition, the 2023 WRC season will begin with the Rallye Monte-Carlo (19-22 January) with the (perhaps) snow-covered and icy stages of the 70th Rally of Sweden, the second challenge on the calendar from 9 to 12 February.

The WRC returns to North America and Guanajuato Rally México for the first time since 2020, with the opening gravel event of the year, March 16-19. It then returns to the tarmac rounds of Europe and Croatia from 20-23 April with the Vodafone Rally de Portugal marking the first of seven consecutive rounds on gravel from 11-14 May. Remaining in southern Europe for the 20th Rally Italia Sardegna (1-4 June), the WRC then heads to Africa for the Safari Rally Kenya (22-25 June).

