According to data from the Observatory of this entity, one of the aqueducts visited in 2021 and 2022 was El Chocho, which has 300 subscribers and covers the water service in the villages of Canceles and El Chocho.

The main problem in the operation of this aqueduct was due to fraudulent connections by subnormal invasions located in the Villasantana commune, especially in the Guayabal neighborhood, which decreases the flow of water and harms the quality of the vital liquid.

In the case of the Yarumal rural aqueduct, the main problem evidenced by the Pereira Ombudsman was due to the fact that in the upper part of the intake the owners of agricultural farms in the sector carry out large felling of trees, to expand the cultivation land , affecting the 150 subscribers of this aqueduct.