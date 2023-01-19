What will the cars of the future be like? Judging by what emerged from the CES in Las Vegas (here all the news) not only will they be able to change color and will be produced by those who have created consoles, televisions and Walkmans up to now, but they will certainly have many screens and each of us will be able to watch what he wants, play games or perhaps surf the internet. Maybe an autonomous driving system that compensates for the inevitable distractions. This is what emerges from one closed-door presentation of Garmin’s Unified Cabin Experiencewhich is a prototype of what the company famous for GPS systems has in store for the future.

The basic concept is very simple, but as always the complexity lies behind the scenes: each passenger has a screen in front of him where he can watch a TV series, play video games installed on the system, in this regard Garmin has partnered with the historic Atari brand, or available through Cloud Gaming services such as Microsoft’s Game Pass or listen to music.





Each passenger is recognized by a system of cameras that record their position and set up their space according to the preferences set, preferences that follow them if that passenger changes position. For example, if a child starts watching a program on the right passenger seat on the way to school and sits in the left seat on the way back, he will find the same settings again, without the parent having to do anything. Anyone who is not immediately recognized by the system will instead be faced with a generic interface, but will still be able to use most of the functions, just without customization.

Obviously, content can also be reproduced on multiple screens simultaneously and each occupant can use voice commands for their own area without interfering with the others, thanks to the use of multiple microphones.





The cameras are also able to find useful objects inside the car such as headphones, gamepads or wireless speakers in space and activate their use based on their location. So if a pair of headphones are on the passenger side, they will reproduce the audio on that screen, but if they are passed behind them, the pairing request will promptly arrive on the screen, without the user having to do anything else.

Taking advantage of the ultra-broadband localization capabilities, the Unified Cabin Experience is also able to find objects inside the cabin, if they are not immediately visible. At the press of a button, a three-dimensional rendering of the car’s interior is displayed with the icons of the objects clearly visible inside. Obviously this system is also capable of detecting any accidents or dangerous situations and automatically notifying the emergency services if the occupants are unable to do so.





And since Garmin is primarily concerned with the GPS navigation system, this entertainment system can be integrated to further enhance the entertainment on board. Among the examples cited by the demonstrators is the possibility of detecting the approach of the destination and therefore stopping the playback of a video content for children in advance and activating small activities waiting for the arrival, or remembering any appointments as one approaches home .

Obviously a system of this type needs to completely rethink the car object, a rewriting process that has already been taking shape for some time and transforming cars from products designed for movement or social positioning into real computers with wheels all ‘in which to carry out many more activities than the “simple” drive. Indeed, the ultimate goal is to transform them into spaces for relaxation and entertainment, places where suddenly our mind will no longer be busy checking the surroundings and pressing the accelerator and will therefore have time for something else. A time that, of course, companies are already trying to figure out how to occupy.