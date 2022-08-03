Listen to the audio version of the article

It was the end of the fifties, precisely 1959. A period characterized by great events, from the War in Korea to the Suez crisis up to the Cuban Revolution. And in this context, a small car was born that over the years would later become an icon, admired and copied all over the world: Mini.

The father of the Mini is the Greek engineer Alec Issigonis who literally revolutionized the automotive industry of the time. A length reduced to the bone, only 3 meters and 5 centimeters, an engine in a transverse front position, the gearbox placed below to reduce the overall dimensions as well as the radiator that is placed laterally. And, again, independent wheel suspension and wheels of just 10 inches. The engine is only 848 cc for 34 hp sufficient, however, to move a car that weighed only 617 kg which over time will increase to 85 hp of the Cooper S variant with increased displacement.

Thanks to the originality of the hand of Issigonis, the English car manufacturer has become an emblem in the European car park, becoming a real status symbol.

The name Mini was originally born for a specific car, that is a car known as Morris Mini Minor and Austin Seven, launched by BMC (British Motor Corporation) in 1959. Later the name developed as a brand in its own right and extended to a full range of vehicles.

The Mini was originally a BMC car, which became part of British Motor Holdings in 1966. The merger between BMH and Leyland Motors led to the birth of British Leyland in 1968: in 1969 Mini thus became a brand in its own right. During the eighties, British Leyland changed its name first to the Austin Rover group and then to the Rover Group, but a strong crisis led to the sale of the company (and therefore also of the Mini) to British Aerospace in 1988, which in turn sells in 1994 to BMW. In 2000 the Rover Group is dismembered and BMW retains sole ownership of the Mini.