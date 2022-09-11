Analysis Group has released a new report, “Success of Third-Party Apps on the App Store.” The role of “tech giants” in shaping choice in the digital space for developers, content creators and users has become a hot topic in recent years. In this research, we focus on Apple’s App Store and examine the following questions:

How have options for developers and content creators to reach consumers changed over time?

How has the App Store and its ecosystem evolved, and what does this development reflect?

What is the role of third-party apps in the App Store?

To answer these questions, Analysis Group conducted research on digital markets, analyzed the App Store ecosystem, reviewed Apple’s own apps, and investigated the availability of third-party alternatives to Apple’s apps to iPhone users.

Platform selection and the development of digital industries

Research shows that developers are reaching users in more ways than ever before. The wide variety of connected devices provides consumers, developers and content creators around the world with more and more choices, driving the massive and continued growth of digital consumption across a variety of services. Smartphones, in particular, consumers can choose from among many different manufacturers. Many digital marketplaces for distributing applications and content allow consumers to download and/or purchase applications and content in various ways.

The vitality of the App Store ecosystem

Public data and early research show that the App Store has grown substantially over the years, sustaining an expanding community of developers and content creators, and fueling a large and growing ecosystem. This growth reflects the vitality of the App Store, its community and ecosystem, which benefit developers, users and Apple alike.

Popularity and reach of third-party apps on the App Store

Third-party apps are the only option for consumers, including social networking, dating services, travel planning, and food and beverages. For Apple’s own apps, iOS users can also choose from a number of alternatives.

The PDF version will be shared with 199IT Knowledge Planet, just scan the QR code below!

