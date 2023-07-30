Analysis of Companies’ Performance Forecasts: Over 400 Shares Expected to Double Net Profit in First Half of the Year

List of High-Performance Growth Stocks: 440 Companies Expected to Double Net Profit in the First Half of the Year

Statistics released on July 28 reveal that a total of 1,765 companies have announced their performance forecasts for the first half of the year. Among these companies, 44.99% have reported positive news, while the remaining 55.01% anticipate a decrease in performance. The data shows that 564 companies are expecting pre-increase in performance, with 440 of them projecting a net profit growth rate of over 100%. Additionally, 230 companies have pre-profit forecasts. On the other hand, 438 companies are anticipating pre-loss performance, with 352 of them expecting a decrease in net profit.

Among the companies with optimistic performance forecasts, a significant number are projecting substantial growth rates. Specifically, 440 companies are expecting their net profit to double in the first half of the year, while 317 companies anticipate a growth rate between 50% and 100%. Notably, 29 individual stocks, including Changjiu Logistics and Linzhou Heavy Machinery, have experienced a more than 10-fold increase in net profit year-on-year. Changjiu Logistics, in particular, has the highest expected growth in net profit, with a projected median net profit of 47.50 million yuan, representing a staggering year-on-year increase of 7708.65%. Linzhou Heavy Machinery and Huapei Power rank second and third, with expected median year-on-year growth rates of 4377.80% and 3937.00%, respectively.

It is important to note that this information has been sourced from Securities Times Network. Oriental Fortune, the publisher of this content, emphasizes that it is being shared to provide more information and does not constitute investment advice. Individuals are advised to proceed accordingly at their own risk.

