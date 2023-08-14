Analyzing the Short-Term Correction: Opportunities Outweigh Risks in the A-Share Market

Title: CICC Research Report Offers Optimistic Outlook for A-Share Market Despite Recent Correction

Subtitle: Opportunities outweigh risks as investor confidence needs boosting

In a recent AI newsletter, the CICC Strategy Research Report emphasized that the short-term correction witnessed in the A-share market does not signify the end of the rebound. The report suggests that while investor confidence still needs a boost, the opportunities in the market outlook far outweigh the risks.

Key Indicators:

1) Valuation at a Historical Low: Following the market correction this week, the valuation of the Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 Index once again declined to a historical low level. Additionally, the corresponding equity risk premium is now close to 0.9 times the standard deviation above the historical average. These indicators highlight the attractive valuation of the market.

2) Decreased Daily Market Turnover: The report highlights a decrease in daily market transactions, with turnover falling below 700 billion yuan once again. Furthermore, the turnover rate corresponding to the free market value in the next three days of this week is less than 2%, positioning it within the bottom range of historical figures. This suggests a potential bottoming out of the market.

3) TMT Sector Decline and Rebound: The TMT (Technology, Media, and Telecommunications) sector, which has shown relative strength since the beginning of the year, has experienced a recent decline. The report notes that strong stocks within this sector compensating for the decline is a common bottoming out feature. This indicates that the current position reflects cautious expectations.

Outlook and Recommendations:

The CICC Research Report contends that while the market may experience short-term volatility risks influenced by sentiment, the downside space is expected to be limited. Moreover, they emphasize that the recent adjustment does not suggest the end of the rebound. The report’s neutral to positive judgment on A-shares in the second half of the year remains intact.

The report suggests that as long as the appropriate policy responses are implemented, the current position within the A-share market offers more opportunities than risks. The research report maintains an optimistic outlook for the market and emphasizes the need for boosting investor confidence.

In conclusion, the CICC Strategy Research Report underlines the favorable market outlook in spite of the recent correction. It emphasizes that while caution is warranted, the A-share market offers ample opportunities for investors. As the market rebounds, policies implemented by relevant authorities will play a pivotal role in further bolstering investor confidence and facilitating sustained growth.

