New Crime Thriller ‘Assassination Storm’ Opens for Pre-Sale: A Mysterious Serial Killer Unleashes Chaos

“Assassination Storm” Delights Audiences with Suspenseful Crime Story

Directed by Yau Laitao and featuring an all-star cast, including Louis Koo, Julian Cheung, Francis Ng, Myolie Wu, and Chrissie Chau, the highly anticipated crime film “Assassination Storm” has opened for pre-sale tickets. The Cantonese version of the movie was given an exclusive advance screening, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release.

The latest trailer for “Assassination Storm” has captivated audiences with its unique script-killing concept. In a bid to apprehend the serial killer responsible for a string of murders, the film’s leading actors become entangled in a dangerous game, where each move brings them closer to the truth.

Based on Zhou Haohui’s bestselling novel “Death Notice: Darker,” the film explores the story of Darker, an enigmatic killer who goes by the moniker of “judge.” Brazenly challenging the police, Darker issues public “death notices” and carries out merciless executions on those who receive them. Determined to uncover the truth, the witnesses of a bombing, played by Louis Koo, Zhang Zhilin, and Wu Zhenyu, enter the fray, risking their lives to solve the case.

Director Qiu Litao, who helmed the adaptation, expressed his deep admiration for the original novel. “As soon as I finished reading it, I knew I had to turn it into a movie,” said Qiu Litao. He praised the intricate portrayal of human nature in the story, which convinced him to bring it to the big screen. Author Zhou Haohui voiced his excitement about the adaptation, proclaiming, “The movie is excellent! After many years of anticipation, my expectations have finally been met.” He added with enthusiasm, “Julian Cheung perfectly embodies the character of Luo Fei, just as I imagined when I created him.”

Fans can mark their calendars as “Assassination Storm” will officially premiere on August 18. The film promises to deliver a gripping crime thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for a meticulously crafted and heart-pounding cinematic experience.

By Wang Yifei, Xinbao Reporter

Image courtesy of the film production company.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

