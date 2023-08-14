The First in China: Xiamen Egret Stadium Achieves Conversion between Football Field and Comprehensive Track and Field Field

Xiamen Egret Stadium Becomes First in China to Convert Between Football and Track and Field Fields

Xiamen Egret Stadium, located in the new city area of ​​sports exhibition in Xiamen City, has become the first large-scale comprehensive stadium in China that can freely convert between a football field and a track and field field. The stadium recently passed its project pre-acceptance and is set to host the “first show” of the World Athletics Federation Diamond League on September 2.

Built by Xiamen Road and Bridge Engineering Investment and Development Co., Ltd. and undertaken by China Construction Eighth Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd., the Bailu Stadium has a construction area of ​​approximately 180,600 square meters. It boasts a five-floor structure above ground and can accommodate around 60,000 spectators. The stadium is designed according to FIFA standards for football games and super standards for track and field events. It also has facilities suitable for cultural and entertainment activities such as large-scale concerts and urban mass gatherings.

With the largest overall roof span and single building area in Fujian Province, Bailu Stadium is a remarkable engineering feat. Its steel roof has a unique and complex shape, spanning 332.23 meters from east to west and 356.98 meters from north to south. The stadium features a disconnection design between the middle stand and the upper stand at the south end, allowing fans to enjoy the scenic view of the sea.

The Egret Stadium project was completed in just 37 months since it began construction in July 2020. It can now accommodate international and national comprehensive sports events.

One of the highlights of the stadium is its ability to convert between a football field and a track and field field. When used as a track and field field, it has 53,443 seats. However, after conversion, the number of seats can be increased to 60,592, making it suitable for hosting professional football matches. It is the third stadium in the world and the first in China to have this feature.

The transformation from a track and field model to a football field model is achieved through the use of a system of folding seat platform modules. These modules, weighing over 9,000 tons in total, are hidden beneath the stands and can be lifted and moved to create additional seating areas for football matches.

The Egret Stadium’s unique design, inspired by the image of an egret flying high, and its seamless conversion capabilities make it a groundbreaking facility in China‘s sports infrastructure. With its completion, Xiamen has further solidified its position as a city committed to promoting sports and hosting international sporting events.

