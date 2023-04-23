Andrea Rizzolini, here is Incanti: between theater and illusionism

Incanti, between illusionism and magic: Andrea Rizzolini and his “team” at the theater from Milan to Rome

After having sold out with 11 performances at the Franco Parenti Theater in Milan16 and 17 May at Sala Umberto Theater in Rome arrives with a new set-up “Charms”, the show written and directed by Italian mentalism champion Andrea Rizzolini and produced by Officine dell’Incanto. In addition to RIZZOLINI himself, 5 of the most awarded Italian illusionists under 30 alternate on stage, Dario Adiletta, Francesco Della Bona, Niccolò Fontana, Filiberto Selvi and Piero Venesia.

Starting from the reflections of some of the greatest authors of the theater, including Shakespeare, Goethe and Pirandello, during the show the 6 young illusionists with their performances they will bring to the stage a question about enchantment, its true nature and the importance of knowing how to cultivate it in one’s life. Through a series of performances of different nature, but always based on illusions and appearances, the public is called to awaken the “little boy” that everyone was to rediscover the ability to marvel at even the little things that are often taken for granted.

Writing “Incanti”, Andrea Rizzolini set himself the goal of bridging the gap that historically exists between illusionism and theater, thus seeking a way to present illusionism that does not deny variety and entertainment but that starts from the past to claim the stages of the great prose theaters and the attention of an audience that, as well as being amazed, wants to go out from the theater looking at the world differently than when he entered. Tickets available for presale on Ticketone.it.

Who is Andrea Rizzolini, magician of mentalism

Born in Milan in 2000, Andrea Rizzolini, he specializes in the field of mentalism. Create a show genre that blends notions of psychology and communication together with theatre, literature and philosophy. Internationally recognized as one of the most promising illusionists, in 2017 he won the Italian Mentalism Championship and the following year he took part in the World Magic Championships. In 2022 he participates again in the World Magic Championships where he wins the 3rd prize in the mentalism category.

Who is Dario Adiletta, illusionist and dancer

Born in 1994, Dario Adiletta he is an illusionist and dancer from Campaniawinner of numerous national and international awards, including 1st prize at the FFAP French Magic Championship in 2018. At the 2021 European Magic Championships he won the “Most Original Act” award for the most original magic number.

Who is Francesco Della Bona, between illusionism and cinematic effects

Francis Della Bona was born in Modena in 1997, is a illusionist specialized in the field of manipulationcategory in which he ranks 3rd at the 2022 Magic World Championships. In his performances, the spectator is dragged into a dimension in which time flows at a speed different from the real one, creating cinematic effects where balls stop in flight and cards move in slow motion until they disappear in mid-air before the eyes of the audience.

Who is Niccolò Fontana, illusionist and actor

Born in 1996, Niccolo Fontana it’s a illusionist, actor and student in clinical psychology in Turin. In 2018 he won the title of Italian Magic Champion conferred by Masters of Magic and the special jury prize at the San Marino International Magic Festival. In 2019 he staged the shows “Il Mistero Gastoldi” and “The mysteries of Zeno’s suitcase”, where illusionism blends with the more traditional theatrical staging.

Who is Filiberto Selvi, illusionist and musician

Illusionist and musician born in Turin in 1999, Filiberto Selvi under the guidance of Arturo Brachetti in 2017 he became Italian Champion of Magic. He becomes part of the “Gran Varietà Brachetti” with which he undertakes a tour in the most important Italian cities first, and then throughout Europe, treading important stages, such as that of the Magic Circle in London, and being invited to take part in international events , including the Festiva Internacional de Magia in Bilbao. In 2022 he is a finalist at the World Magic Championships.

Who is Piero Venesia, illusionism and close ups

Piero Veniceborn in Turin in 2000, is specialized in the context of “close up”, a particular way of presenting illusionism where the distance between the audience and the performer is minimized. Parallel to his career as an illusionist, he is an actor for the Itaca Teatro company in Turin in some shows directed by Marco Alotto, including Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” and Goethe’s “Faust”. He is a finalist at the 2023 Italian Magic Championships.

Subscribe to the newsletter

