Angola: plans to build tens of thousands of housing lots

The Angolan government has 11 projects underway that will make it possible to make approximately 14,500 housing units available in various provinces. This is what was announced in Luanda by the president of Angola, João Lourenço, who also stated that conditions are being prepared to carry out seven other projects, for the construction of approximately 12,500 homes.

“With self-construction we expect to make around 900 thousand lots available for self-building, of which 219 thousand are infrastructured in land reserves and 692 thousand lots with minimal services”, guaranteed the Angolan president.

In this regard, Lourenço recalled that, in recent years, the government has allowed the construction of approximately 39 thousand homes, divided into Luanda, Benguela, Bié, Cuanza Sul, Huambo, Huíla, Namibe, Moxico and Uíge. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

