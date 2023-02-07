Today Anima communicated the financial results for 2022, the period closed with a net profit of 120.8 million euros, with a decrease of 49% compared to the 238.7 million euros achieved in 2021. In 2022, the group’s total revenues they stood at 343.0 million euros, with a decrease of 28% compared to 475.2 million euros in 2021.

In terms of economic figures, net management fees amounted to 289.0 million euros (-2% compared to 295.9 million euros in 2021); while the Group’s net inflows in 2022 were positive by €1.6 billion (€2.4 billion including the Class I insurance mandates).

At the end of December 2022, total assets under management amounted to over €177 billion.

As at 31 December 2022, the consolidated net financial position was negative by 60.9 million euros (down compared to +25.1 million euros at the end of 2021 and reflects, in particular, 95 million euros of dividends paid during the year, 95 million euros for the repurchase of treasury shares in the same period as well as the reduction of bank debt for 30 million euros).

The Board of Directors will propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting the distribution of a dividend of 0.22 euro for each ordinary share of ANIMA Holding, gross of withholding taxes; the dividend will be payable starting from 24 May 2023 (with ex-dividend date 22 May 2023 and record date 23 May 2023).