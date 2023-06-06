Annalisa Cuzzocrea, the teacher of Sx who also sticks Elly Schlein

Annalisa Cuzzo creates the master of Italian journalism competes (with her italics) also with Elisa Esposito

Let’s start with an anomaly. Annalisa Cuzzocrea known as “Cuzzo”, deputy director of The print it’s not on Wikipedia. The reason is unknown but maybe it is one new form of radical – chicismo of which she is a tireless representative. Annalisa Cuzzocrea she is a reassuring television presence for those who have “’na certo”: her blond bob with the everlasting headphones recalls that of the girls from Base Luna, only that theirs was purple.

Let us briefly reconstruct the past. the Cuzzo, was born in Reggio Calabria in 1974 and graduated in Foreign Languages ​​and Literature in Rome. As soon as she graduated she slings in the Marche where she studies noble art of journalism in that of Urbino, forge of journalists and passatelli. Then the usual “left” process, namely Tg3, Republic, Radio Capital, where she pitches her tents at the beginning of 2000 and where she took care of everything. We will return to this feature later.

