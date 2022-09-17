ROMA – A new 150 euro bonus for 22 million people and corporate tax credits for 9.5 billion. Here is the eighth aid decree signed by Mario Draghi. A provision of 14 billion which, added to the 17 of August, make 31, and bring the total ‘counter’ to 67 billion. “It is an answer to those who asked for 30 billion in budget variance,” said the premier at a press conference, dismissing Matteo Salvini’s request. “The responses to the emergency were given without putting public accounts at risk and causing tensions on the markets.” The emphasis, he claims, is placed “on the weakest and small and medium-sized enterprises: this is the government’s social agenda”. The Minister of Economy Daniele Franco he adds that perhaps a ninth decree will be needed to cover the strengthening of tax credits introduced in October and November until the end of the year. But the next executive will be able to obtain funds from tax collections that continue to be higher than expected: certainly 4.7 billion “to replicate the measure”.

The measures of the Aid decree ter

The novelty, as anticipated by Republic, is a new anti-price increase bonus of 150 euros for employees, self-employed, seasonal workers, citizenship income earners and retirees with income below 20 thousand euros. In November it will arrive in paychecks to employees with a taxable amount of 1,538 euros. Whoever has an ISEE under 12 thousand euros until December will also continue to enjoy the social bonus that eliminates the increases in the bill, but the audience – contrary to what is hypothesized – does not expand.

For businesses, tax credits are extended and even increased for the next two months: they rise to 40% for energy-consuming and gas-consuming companies and are also guaranteed to companies and businesses with a power meter equal to or greater than 4.5 kW. The government then chooses to help them not by paying bills in installments, but by giving companies in liquidity crisis free state guarantees on loans at the BTP rate. Against expensive energy, the cut in excise duties on fuels is confirmed up to the end of November, 100 million for road haulage companies, 190 million for agriculture and fishing, 40 million for theaters and cinemas. And again: 400 million for healthcare, 200 million for local authorities, 50 million for sports clubs and swimming pools, 10 million for transport bonuses. And aid to the third sector and private schools.

The anti-relocation rules are tightened, at the request of Orlando and Giorgetti: the penalties – also for ongoing disputes such as Wärtsilä – are fivefold for companies that leave without an agreement with the unions and there is an obligation to return the incentives state if they lay off more than 40%.

Regasifiers and wind power

In the decree there is a provision to speed up the construction of the Piombino regasification plant, which is delayed by a couple of months. The Council of Ministers approves six new wind farms.

Bathing and fiscal delegation

Green light also to rules to achieve Pnrr objectives, such as the reform of higher technical institutes and waste management, and to two decrees implementing the law on competition: the reform of local public services and the mapping of concessions, including bathing ones. League ministers vote against, after asking to postpone the mapping until after the elections. “It is a method that we do not understand”, the prime minister’s no, also ready to pass other implementing decrees, such as the one on beach competitions. Draghi wants to complete the fiscal delegation as well, with the approval of the Senate. And so he calls Elisabetta Casellati to ask her to schedule the reform or, without the agreement of the group leaders, to have the Chamber vote: “We have promised, having passed the delegation, not to make the implementing decrees, but a party has not kept its word”, he says pointing to the League, who opposed voting on the text. “There is a difference from other parties,” stings the premier. But now for the delegation “there is a thread of hope”