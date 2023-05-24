Anti-Mafia Commission, elected Colosimo. The oppositions leave the Chamber

Anti-Mafia Commission, victory for FdI deputy Chiara Coloismo: her presidency with 29 votes in favor

Now it’s official: FdI deputy Chiara Colosimo was elected president of the Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission, with 29 votes in favor. Four votes went to Dafne Musolino (For autonomy), and one ballot remained blank.

There was no lack of tension, however, in the Chamber: as far as we know, in fact, members of the Democratic Party, Avs and M5s left Palazzo San Macuto not to participate in the vote of the president of the Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission. The political groups had already anticipated that they would not take part in the vote if the name of Chiara Colosimo (Fdi) was confirmed as the majority candidate for the presidency. They remained in the Chamber, but did not vote for the members of Action-IV.

READ ALSO: Antimafia, Meloni chooses Colosimo as president. Ties with the former Nar Ciavardini

“On the day in which we painfully remember the Capaci massacre, costing the sacrifice of those who dedicated their lives to fighting the mafias, I extend my congratulations and those of the group of Brothers of Italy in the Chamber to my colleague Chiara Colosimo for the election ” he has declared Thomas Foti, group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber. “It is an achievement we are proud of: once again Fratelli d’Italia indicates a woman to cover and a position that is not only prestigious, but which requires great commitment and responsibility. The recent arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro confirms the close and tireless work done over the years by the many men and women of the institutions in the fight against organized crime. A struggle that is also the heritage of that open politics of which Chiara Colosimo is the protagonist.

Sorry on such an important occasionin which it was desirable for a common political front to emerge against the mafias, there are those who wanted to distinguish themselves for factionalism, in the sign of an empty and unfounded conspiracy. We are certain that with her proverbial perseverance and transparency in her everyday activities, Chiara will be able to demonstrate to those who did not vote for her today that they have missed a formidable opportunity to qualify”.

