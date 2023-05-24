Insomnia affects more than 40% of cancer patients – Health

news-txt”>

Acupuncture, one of the most famous and widespread techniques of traditional Chinese medicine, can be of help to cancer patients. In particular, it is proving to be a good remedy for insomnia, one of the most frequent consequences of cancer and its treatments. It is estimated that it affects over 40% of patients and significantly worsens their quality of life. This is what emerged today in Rome during a round table organized by the Foundation for Personalized Medicine. The event will present the results of a study conducted at the Oncology Department of the IDI Hospital in Rome on women with breast cancer treated with hormone therapy. “We had the patients carry out a weekly acupuncture session – underlines Professor Paolo Marchetti, scientific director of Idi in Rome and president of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine -.

After only two months the changes in sleep quality and quantity were significantly positive. Over 43% of the participants achieved complete remission of the disorder and was therefore able to defeat insomnia. We have therefore scientifically demonstrated the excellent beneficial properties of a treatment that does not have any side effects”.

“Every day in Italy alone – Marchetti continues – more than 1,000 people are affected by a form of cancer and must therefore begin an often difficult treatment process. Ensuring a good quality of life after diagnosis, and above all during therapy, is essential This too can contribute to obtaining a positive response from the body against the neoplasm. Recurring insomnia is a disorder that cannot be underestimated as it makes the days really difficult even for a healthy person. It becomes even more disabling for those who are facing an already difficult disease such as cancer. Therefore, all those remedies that can help a cancer patient to have serene and above all restful nights are welcome. The study we conducted in Rome, on the positive effects of acupuncture for women with breast cancer, represents only a first step. More in-depth investigations are now needed to verify the further possible implications of traditional Chinese medicine”.