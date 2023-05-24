Tatum 33+11+7 Butler 29 points, the Celtics wiped out the Heat and chased to 1-3_Vincent_rebound_Horford

Original title: Tatum 33+11+7 Butler 29 points, the Green Army chased the Heat to 1-3

On May 24th, Beijing time, in the fourth fierce battle of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA playoffs, the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 116-99 with an 18-0 surge in the third quarter, and strongly refused The sweep tied the total score at 1-3. Tatum scored 34 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists, and Butler had 29 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

The score of the four quarters (the Heat are behind): 23-29, 27-27, 38-23, 28-20.

Celtics: Tatum 33 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists, Jaylen 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, White 16 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, Guwei 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, Horford 12 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, Smart 11 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds, Lowe 7 points, Pritchard 4 points, Brogdon 2 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Heat: Butler 29 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Vincent 17 points and 4 assists, Martin 16 points and 4 rebounds, Adebayor 10 points and 5 rebounds, Strus 9 points and 7 rebounds, Love 6 points and 4 rebounds , Lowry had 5 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, Zeller had 5 points and 3 rebounds, and Dun Luo had 2 points.

related suggestion:

Will the strongest team of the Green Army with 6 players in double figures have a comeback in the Eastern Conference finals?

The Green Army regained its strength and the Heat woke up the alarm 3-1 holding the advantage but forgetting the winning mode

The Celtics broke the Heat’s home undefeated golden body while avoiding an embarrassing record

Who can advance? The previous playoffs were 3-0, a total of 150 times and 92 sweeps, only 3 times dragged to the tiebreaker

Game review:

Facing desperation, the Celtics really hit a climax at the beginning and led 10-4. Among them, Horford hit 3 points, and White scored 5 points in a row. Butler, who was fined $25,000 for violating the league’s media interview regulations, helped the Heat tie the score at 12 in two singles. He scored 9 points and 2 assists in the first quarter. After the timeout, Horford committed the second offense with his back on his back. Love and Vincent scored 3 points in a row. Tatum made 3 turnovers. After Butler made a steal, Strus easily dunked and the Heat led by 7 points. Tatum made a three-pointer to stop the bleeding, but the Heat’s rotation players continued to work hard. Zeller fouled, Martin hit a 3-pointer, and the Heat once led by 9 points. In the first quarter, the Heat led 29-23, but veteran Lowry also suffered 2 fouls.

In the second quarter, Lowry assisted Martin and Adebayor to score successively, while Horford, who reappeared, scored two consecutive three-pointers. Tatum made an offensive foul. He obviously had no way to face double-teams. He played 12 minutes but made 4 turnovers. White singled out Butler to score 2+1, Guwei made a long three-pointer, and the Celtics started with a 14-5 attack wave to overtake the score. Martin and Vincent, the two undrafted picks, began to save the Heat. They scored 7 points and 1 assist in a row. A 9-5 spurt stopped the Celtics. Tanhua Brown rarely missed two free throws, while Vincent and Martin continued to shine. Both scored in double figures and scored 17 points together. Among them, Martin even made 6 of 6 shots. He also became the third in the history of the Heat. Three players who scored in double figures in 10 playoff games off the bench. At halftime, the Heat led 56-50.

In the third quarter, Vincent made a layup, and Struth made a long three-pointer to widen the point difference to 9 points. Tatum, who had been depressed for two quarters, finally went berserk. He responded with two three-pointers to stop the Heat, “Rex Rabbit “The total number of three-point hits in the playoffs of his career surpassed Pierce, becoming the first person in the history of the Green Army. After the timeout, White scored another 3 points, Brown also broke through for a layup, and the Celtics played a 18-0 super attack wave to overtake the score for the second time. What was worse was that Adebayor and Vincent made the third early commit. Butler just laid up to stop the bleeding, Adebayor immediately made the fourth foul, Butler made a strong three-pointer, Smart and Guwei responded with 3 points, plus Tatum who scored 14 points in this quarter, Kay The Celtics successfully widened the point difference to 10 points. Although Butler scored 10 points in a row, the Celtics’ shooting percentage has increased to more than 52%. The Celtics won by 15 points 38-23 and ended the third quarter with an 88-79 lead.

In the last quarter, the two teams fought hard to defend. There were no sports goals in the first two minutes. Horford fouled twice in 7 seconds. When Butler was resting, Lowry scored in the middle of the shot, Tatum and Brown scored consecutively, and Smart also made a 3-pointer. After a wave of 12-0 attacks, the Celtics took a 100-83 lead scored 17 points. Vincent went straight back to the locker room with a sprained foot, and Horford made the fifth offense. Although Lowry hit a 3-pointer, everything was useless because the Heat made 4 turnovers in the first 7 minutes. With Brown’s successful steal, Lowe fast-break dunks with both hands to seal the victory. In the end, the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 116-99, refusing to sweep the total score to 1-3.

Celtics starting:Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford

Heat starting: Vincent, Struth, Butler, Love, Adebayor

(beard)Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: