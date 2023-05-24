“Mutant Year One” team’s latest SLG “Miasma Chronicles” demo, using the power of the mysterious glove to turn things around | 4Gamers

Following the great acclaim of “Mutant Year Zero” led by the protagonists of the pig and duck brothers, The Bearded Ladies studio has released their latest SLG work “Miasma Chronicles” after a long absence. This new work, based on the post-disaster American stage, not only challenges the style of “XCOM” again, but also adds many new elements that were not in the previous work.

The stage of the story is set in the United States after being destroyed by the mysterious “Miasma”. The emergence of Miasma not only destroyed human civilization, but also spawned a large number of monsters, and trapped a large number of humans behind the Miasma Wall.

The protagonist of this work, Elvis, is a teenager living in a mining town. His mother used to be a miasma walker who could manipulate the power of Miasma, but she abandoned Ivis when she was a child, leaving only a mechanical arm to manipulate Miasma and the robot Diggs and his brother. commensurate.

This work is to describe the adventure story of Elvis and Diggs, in order to find the truth about their mother and Miasma, and try to break the Miasma wall with gloves, and embark on a journey.

In terms of gameplay, similar to the previous game “Mutant Year Zero”, this game is a strategy SLG game in the style of “XCOM”.

Players must control each character to take turns on the map. Within limited mobility, use bunkers and various firearms and props to fight, including the well-known bunker/half-bunk system, and the system with a decline in hit rate is still alive, so it is considered a “standard” ” mode is still quite difficult.

Especially in the lack of powerful weapons in the early stage, in many battles, a MISS will often determine the outcome, which can be said to be quite hardcore. But fortunately, in addition to the difficulty setting, the options of “full tactical” and “light tactical” are added this time; if you choose light tactical, you don’t need to care about the hit rate attenuation caused by the range. Choice for players who are not very good at strategy games.

The long-awaited new work must have many new elements. This time, “Miasma Notes” has added more elements such as stealth, miasma power, and gun transformation.

“Miasma Chronicles” also uses a team system, but unlike other “XCOM” games, you can arrange when and where to enter the battle by stealth and ambush. When you have not been discovered, you can press the left button to enter the stealth state, while avoiding the enemy’s detection range, while trying to gain a favorable position.

Not only can you arrange teammates to stand by in a certain position, but you can also switch to ambush mode to start a war anytime, anywhere. And after getting the silenced silent weapon, if the player’s attack power is high enough, he can even kill the single enemy first with a cold shot.

Since the enemy’s combat power and number are often higher than the player’s team, this function can be said to be quite necessary. Almost every battle must be assassinated to the limit before it can be stopped. The game even designed objects and props such as glass bottles, sound bait, etc., which obviously encourage players to sneak as much as possible, and even some enemies can only sneak around at all. is totally worthless.

The Power of Miasma can be considered as the exclusive magic of Miaswalkers. These energy-consuming miasma forces are almost quite powerful, like the “Miasma Storm” at the beginning, which can directly grab an enemy and throw it out like the original force. If it hits a bomb barrel, it can directly ascend to heaven and reincarnate .

The second ability, “Electric Shock Chain”, can eject lightning among several enemies at once, which is much easier to use than props such as fragmentation grenades with a small range. And these abilities are not only powerful, but additional effects can be obtained by installing “chips”, which can further specialize the genre that players want.

For example, if the protagonist is equipped with a vampire chip, the blood can be sucked back every time the ability is activated. If it is used well, there is no need for a first aid kit at all. But it should be noted that the power of miasma is not the protagonist’s patent, and some enemies can also use similar moves, so it is still necessary to consider tactics.

Although the performance of the game in the development part is not complicated, it can be regarded as having considerable characteristics and variability. The development of characters is mainly concentrated on the skill tree, and the skill tree routes of each character are very separated.

For example, the protagonist Aivis focuses on learning a variety of shooting, including armor-piercing and corrosive bullets, etc., which has a miraculous effect on dealing with high-defense enemies. The robot Diggs is just like a tank. He can even learn the skills to turn himself into a bunker. The skill set can be said to be quite rich.

In the weapon part, the characteristics of guns are also very prominent. In addition to silence or not, there are not only strange firearms such as “jump guns” in the game, which allow you to ricochet to attack enemies that you can’t hit, and shotguns also have the characteristic of almost ignoring bunkers, which can be said to be Full of character.

Like Miasma Might, these weapons can also be modified with two mods to gain additional abilities. For example, the sniper rifle of the heroine “Jasper” is equipped with a critical strike modification to make up for the lack of damage.

Players must skillfully combine these skills and weapons in order to survive in this harsh world. If there is any inconvenience, it is that the game’s firearms are a bit difficult to obtain, and there is no way to experiment with various tactics.

Finally, “Miasma Notes” has made great progress compared with the previous work. Although the difficulty is still not friendly, it not only emphasizes stealth more, but also enriches the tactical nature of the characters. For those who like “XCOM” style games For SLG players, I believe it will be a good challenge.

“Miasma Chronicles” is expected to be released at 23:00 on May 23, Taiwan time. Players who like strategy games may wish to consider it!