In the past, Fiido has already impressed with extravagant e-bike models such as the Fiido M1. The new EVENING D11 goes a different route than being fitted with fat tires and has become visually quite appealing. Foldable, with a Shimano 7 gear shift, spokes, rear light and a battery in the perch that should ensure a range of 100km, it’s off at the moment 1028,77€ on Geekbuying.com orderable.

At first glance you can see that Evening D11 not to the it of one 250 Watt strengthen, brushless motor is driven. Only the aluminum case is thicker, but also stylishly made. Visually, the e-bike immediately catches the eye.

The dimensions remain compact. In the It measures 148 cm in length and 110 cm in height. This is also the maximum seat height at the same time. If you’re naturally taller than Mother Nature, you won’t be able to ride comfortably here. It should still work up to 190cm.

Im folded state you just come up 80cm wide and 74cm in height and can therefore also store the bike well. The whole is weighing 18,5kg still reasonably wearable.

The other highlight besides the not really visible motor is the battery. First and foremost, he offers 11,6Ah capacity and should be in Moped Mode for up to 60 km reach and im supporting mode up to 100 km come.

The highlight is that it is integrated into the seat post and is therefore the center of the bike’s weight distribution. The removal is thus easily solved. In addition, you can conveniently charge the battery in your own 4 walls and at the same time there is no place for potential thieves to sit on the bike for the moment, as the seat is firmly attached to the battery.

Only one cable for the power supply of the technology still has to be pulled out. The charging itself takes up to 7 hours with the supplied charger.

Die tubular tires lost 20″ and is included in the front as well as in the back disc brakes fitted. There is also an LED front light and an LED rear light integrated in the perch. The Shimano gear shift offers 7 gears. Especially from a speed of approx. 15 km/h you would no longer be able to pedal properly if no gear shift were installed.

The maximum top speed is rule-compliant 25km/h before. As usual, you have several levels to keep the top speed lower. The automatic moped mode has also been integrated again so that you can drive automatically using the throttle. Unfortunately, the fully automatic moped mode is once again not permitted under the German Road Traffic Regulations.

A small display with the most important information is also attached to the handlebars. Speed, trip, battery status and the respective mode of the 3 speeds are displayed.

Can I drive it in Germany?

Based on the characteristics, the e-bike should also be used in Germany. Only the moped mode puts a spanner in the works, as is almost always the case. If this were not available, there would be no problems with the authorities and the STVO in Germany.

A special acceptance is probably also hardly possible since there is certainly no frame number or other unique marking. In theory, removing the throttle for automatic mode shouldn’t cause any problems.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Our test device has arrived and we have already driven a few laps with the Fiido D11. The engine is strong enough to accelerate quite comfortably to the maximum 25km/h. The driving noise is quite low and the engine can hardly be heard.

We can’t say anything about the real battery life yet. But we will never reach the advertised 60km in moped mode. We like the workmanship and are in no way inferior to the other Fiido e-bikes. Nevertheless, we consider the current price to be too high.

Optics & processing

Fiido’s new e-bike looks good, but is comparatively compact and foldable. The handlebar itself can be folded down but not adjusted in height, here it stays at 100cm. The seat with integrated battery can be adjusted to a height of 85 to 115 cm.



(The seat/the battery must not be pushed in too far)

But you should make sure that the seat is not lowered too far, as it looks out of the frame at the bottom. If you go over hill and dale, you could get stuck on the battery/perch and damage them. For people over 180cm tall, it will probably be a bit uncomfortable on the Fiido D11.



(Quickly foldable and quickly put back into operation)

The processing is good so far, only the welds are quite large. All cables have a protection on the housing frame so that they cannot be rubbed open or damaged. Unfortunately, there are no mudguards to protect the driver from dirt. At this price it is incomprehensible that you have to order them separately. After all, there are front and rear lights that are also clearly visible. The rear light flashes when the disc brakes are applied.



(Front and rear lights are available, as is a horn)

To start up, you first have to press a switch on the seat post or on the battery, which then lights up with a blue border. Only then can the display on the handlebars be put into operation. Here there are only rudimentary settings and readable information: battery status, current speed and which of the 3 modes of support is used. I can also read the current trip as far as the total kilometers driven.



(The well-known display with little but sufficient information)

The three levels ensure that you are supported and accelerated to 10, 15 or 20 km. If you want to drive 25km/h you have to do this manually or with the accelerator lever. Which is not approved in this form according to STVO. Theoretically, you could probably disconnect and remove it, then everything would be compliant.

gear shift

The 7-speed Shimano gear shift can be switched cleanly in the available gears and doesn’t cause any problems. Changing gears is clean without the chain slipping or making strenuous noises. As usual, only simple Bowden cables are installed and used here.



(The 7-speed Shimano gear shift works very cleanly)

The switches for shifting up and down have a somewhat unusual position, with a lever under the handlebars, which can still be reached quite easily with the right thumb.



(Shifting up and down is a bit unusual, but learned quickly, the rubber on the handle is too thin)

Speed ​​& Acceleration

Acceleration is solid but comfortable and not too slow or brisk. With the respective mode you will be accelerated in intervals. If you keep pedaling, you won’t notice it, if you pedal slowly, you’ll feel how you’re being pushed to the maximum speed again and again. At a speed of 21 km/h, however, the mode is also over. At least for me with a body weight of 92kg.

It is possible to drive faster, but that is exhausting because the resistance is quite high and costs more power, the engine always seems to slow down a bit here. Maybe it was just the less than optimal seating position on my part that made it more strenuous than usual.

The driving itself is comfortable, but the seat is a bit too hard in the long run. Likewise, you should rather favor the straight stretches, because the Fiido D11 does not have a suspension on the front or rear axle. The 20-inch tires absorb a few bumps, but not big bumps. The handlebars are also quite narrow and the rubber coating on the grip surfaces is quite thin. Here you can literally feel the metal of the handlebars.

The two disc brakes have a good firm and taut action and bring the e-bike to a standstill quickly. I liked that very much.

range & battery

The integrated battery in the perch is actually really cool. Taking it out is easy and the convenient charging at home is now much less of a problem because you don’t have to lug the 18 kg e-bike up first.



(clever solution, the removable battery in the perch)

The range is pretty high. Anyone who is only on the first and lowest level of support and also lighter than me will certainly be able to drive a lot of kilometers here. But at 10km/h anything but fast.

At level 3, i.e. at a maximum of 21 km per hour, I got about 30-35km, which is still a good value so far. How the 60km in moped mode at 25km/h should be achieved remains a mystery to me.

Accelerating in fully automatic moped mode (which we do not allow) is fine, but it doesn’t pull any sausage off the bread. Applying or stopping the acceleration is rather leisurely.

Charging the battery then takes a good 6-7 hours, depending on the remaining charge. Luckily you can easily load the seat/battery at home without having to carry heavy things. It doesn’t take up much space either. 🙂

Conclusion

The Fiido D11 is a stylish looking and somehow cleverly thought-out e-bike that is currently too expensive for the given performance. First and foremost, the fully automatic mode is not allowed with us. The bike is not suitable for taller people because it would be uncomfortable because the handlebars cannot be adjusted in height, there is no suspension and the saddle is too firm in the long run. Likewise, the driving comfort of the low handlebars is only satisfactory. It is also somewhat incomprehensible why you have to buy the fenders yourself at this high price.