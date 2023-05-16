Home » Apple and Europe, investments of 20 billion in 2022 alone
Apple and Europe, investments of 20 billion in 2022 alone

Apple and Europe, investments of 20 billion in 2022 alone

Apple e l’Europaa long positive story. The Cupertino company has announced that spending with European suppliers has increased by over 50% since 2018, arriving at a total of 85 billion euros in the last five years, of which more than 20 billion euros in 2022 alone. In total, these are investments involving over 4 thousand European suppliers and concern the components of all the Apple products most loved by Apple fans, from the Apple Watch to the iPhone, up to the Mac.

2.6 million jobs

Thanks to these investments and the ios app economy, explains the American company in a document made public today on its website, “Apple currently supports over 2.6 million jobs in Europe“. Apple’s suppliers in Europe include large multinationals but also small businesses.

Collaboration with STMicroelectronics

Among the leading European suppliers, Apple also includes the Italian-French STMicroelectronics. For many years, the company has worked with Apple teams to create sensors, power management, and integrated circuits for iPhone and various Apple products.

