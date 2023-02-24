Apple Apple Watch will realize non-invasive blood sugar measurement?Professionals: Insufficient accuracy of physical detection

Apple Apple Watch has long been equipped with health functions such as heart rate, blood oxygen, and electrocardiogram as standard, which can check the user’s physical condition at any time.

But Apple has been attacking blood sugar technology that is very important to users,A few days ago, the famous reporter Mark Gurman (Mark Gurman) stated in the latest report that Apple has made a breakthrough in non-invasive blood sugar monitoring technology, which will be carried on the Apple Watch in the future.

According to reports, Apple has specially developed a silicon photonic chip for this function, which collects the optical absorption spectrum returned after the laser is irradiated on the skin to determine the concentration of glucose in the body.

As soon as the news came out, it caused heated discussions all over the world.You must know that in the past, blood sugar testing required blood drawing, and the simplest self-test method also required pricking your finger to draw blood.

However, people in the industry believe that its technology is not enough to measure accurate data, and it is of little help to blood sugar patients.

According to the Securities Times, a person from a leading domestic blood sugar monitoring company today said that the current mainstream blood sugar monitoring uses electrochemical methods to accurately monitor the glucose content in human blood through blood collection to meet the needs of medical-level blood sugar testing.

Apple’s non-invasive method uses physical methods, and its detection accuracy is lacking. It can only be used for self-testing of blood sugar at the consumption level of the general population, and cannot meet the precise monitoring needs of blood sugar patients.

Therefore, it is expected that non-invasive technology will not be able to replace blood collection in the short term in terms of medical needs for blood glucose monitoring.