That always broken clock in the locker room was starting to make us suspicious. Like the assiduity with which the owner of the gym fiddled too often to…

That always broken clock in the locker room was starting to make us suspicious. Like the diligence with which the owner of the lecture fiddled too often to fix it, asking customers out. So, in the end, one of the many sportswomen who attend the Appio gym took the watch, turned it around and discovered that there was much more. A camera which resumed what happened before and after training, positioned where women undress, shower, dry, change. A shock.

It was in the air. Suspicions began to grow. «Often the owner told us to go out, perhaps for privacy reasons towards us, – says a young woman who left the gym – because she had to fix the clock. Once, while we were outside, two others came to train and we told them they had to stay outside and wait but they replied that they just had to put down their bags. They entered and found him intent on arranging strange contraptions».

THE DISCOVERY

Also the fact that the clock was broken almost every day, “it either went forward or backward and this made us suspicious”, adds another person who filed a police report at the nearby police station in the area. This was precisely the mistake that the owner of the gym made. A harmless exchange between exasperated sportswomen led to the discovery of the fake watch. «You know I have to run to work, I’m not like you, I can’t stay with that watch that always goes on his behalf …». The woman tired of those continuous busted hours climbed onto a seat and took her watch. A bolt from the blue, because behind it there was not only the inside of the machinery but much more, which even non-experts perceived shady, ambiguous, worthy of further study.

The police cars arrived in the renowned gymnasium and seized the watch and the material connected to it. There is so much anger among the customers. Some have decided, despite having attended the gym for years and knowing the owners, to leave at any moment.

THE INVESTIGATIONS

The investigations are now underway, the agents are verifying whether the man has kept the material collected over time, violating the privacy of his members on a daily basis. “I will never go back, what a disappointment, he humiliated us” some members vented. Because in the neighborhood the rumor began to spread, “I’m sorry for the wife and daughter but I can’t go in there anymore”. Yesterday there was less movement in the gym, someone came in to sign up unaware, others came out in dribs and drabs.

The anger of many women remains who – in case what has just been reported – are now awaiting justice. «The dressing room is a place where each of us gets naked, what a shame, I would never have expected it», «If my husband knows, I don’t know what he could do….», one of them escapes.

